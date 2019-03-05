This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 March, 2019
Chelsea appeal Fifa's two-window transfer ban and could still make summer signings

World football’s governing body confirmed ‘any decision on the sanction remaining in place during the appeal process’ is still to be taken.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 3:53 PM
1 hour ago 845 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4524929
A general view of Chelsea Football Club.
CHELSEA HAVE LODGED an appeal with Fifa against their ban from signing players during the next two transfer windows.

Fifa announced in February that the ban had been imposed on Chelsea for alleged breaches of regulations regarding the acquisition of players under the age of 18.

World football’s governing body today confirmed the appeal, but did not say whether the ban would be enforced while the appeals process takes place.

Chelsea were quick to announce their intention to appeal the decision last month, stating the club ‘categorically refutes’ the findings of Fifa’s Disciplinary Committee.

The decision imposed a transfer ban of two consecutive registration periods and a fine of 600k Swiss francs (€582,000).

“The club wishes to emphasise that it respects the important work undertaken by Fifa in relation to the protection of minors and has fully cooperated with Fifa throughout its investigation,” the club said at the time.

The ban runs until the end of January 2020.

A general view of Chelsea Football Club.

Fifa confirmed an appeal from Chelsea and said in a statement:

Any decision on the sanction remaining in place during the appeal process is to be taken by the chairman of the Fifa Appeal Committee.”

World football’s governing body had previously charged the Premier League club over 29 of their deals involving young players, while also accusing them of “several other infringements relating to registration requirements for players”.

Chelsea, who already have a £58 million ($74m) deal in place to sign United States international Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund over the summer, will now await the outcome of their appeal.

