Morgan Rogers avoids red card as Pedro Neto brace boosts Chelsea to victory

Chelsea 2

Everton 0

MORGAN ROGERS’ EVENTFUL afternoon at Everton could have ended with a sending-off before half-time but his good fortune was to Chelsea’s benefit as the England forward delivered the key moment in a 2-0 victory.

The £117million summer signing was already on a yellow card for a tussle with James Tarkowski when he went in studs up in a 50-50 with James Garner, catching his opponent high up on his shin.

It was a challenge neither referee Paul Tierney nor VAR felt warranted a second caution or even a straight red, much to Everton’s frustration, and that turned to annoyance when the 24-year-old’s driving run to the byline created the breakthrough for Pedro Neto 44 seconds after half-time.

Chelsea break the deadlock inside a minute of the second half! ⚡ Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max 📺 https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/E63rtGQnbv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 17, 2026

Rogers’ later tumbling in the penalty area after brushing up against Tarkowski only enhanced his role as villain in the eyes of home fans.

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When Neto slid home from Jordan Henderson’s deflected free-kick for the first Premier League double of his career, the end of Everton’s unbeaten start to the season was confirmed even with 11 minutes of added time still remaining.

Neto fires past Pickford to double Chelsea’s lead! 🔥 Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max 📺 https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/SOJeBP5mq0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 17, 2026

However, it was not all good news for the visitors as they had goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez carried off and taken to hospital after a clash of heads with Toffees centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Belgian 21-year-old Mike Penders came on for a 25-minute Premier League debut and had the honour of not only becoming Chelsea’s youngest goalkeeper in the competition but also helping secure their first top-flight clean sheet in 23 matches.

The 2-0 scoreline was harsh on the hosts, who were a match for their opponents having come to life midway through the first half when Harrison Armstrong was booked for a strong but fair-looking challenge on Josh Acheampong.

Prior to that Cole Palmer and Henderson had both tested Pickford from distance but conceded better chances as Merlin Rohl’s shot saved by Martinez, who then conceded a corner for delaying the restart.

The goalkeeper was forced into a better stop to deny Thierno Barry who had half an empty net to aim at but directed his header straight at the Argentinian, who also tipped over a Grealish shot which bounced into the turf and looked like dropping under the crossbar.

By then, Rogers and Tarkowski had both been booked after the former responded to being barged to the floor off the ball by grabbing the Everton captain’s shirt.

Moises Caicedo smashed a brilliantly controlled volley against the angle of post and crossbar from Henderson’s deep corner before the flashpoint of the game.

Rogers’ lunging challenge on Garner left both writhing on the pitch but it was deemed not worthy of further action.

Pickford tipped over a Neto effort while they were still waiting for Garner to be allowed back on after treatment.

Chelsea’s reputation as fast starters – they have a league-high six goals in the opening seven minutes this season – was enhanced as they scored a third goal inside the first four minutes of the second half.

Jorrel Hato sent Rogers running down the left and when he cut back Neto was left on his own in the penalty area by Vitalii Mykolenko and was able to take his time before picking his spot inside the post with the ball creeping under Pickford’s arm.