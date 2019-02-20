'Not even Jesus Christ pleased everybody' - Chelsea loanee Morata on jeers from his own fans

ALVARO MORATA DOES not think it a major problem that some Atletico Madrid fans were against his return to the club, insisting that ”not even Jesus Christ pleased everybody”.

The striker joined Diego Simeone’s side in January on an 18-month loan deal from Chelsea, where he had struggled following a £70 million switch from Real Madrid.

It was his allegiances with the European champions that upset a number of Atleti supporters, while others were frustrated that a deal for Morata was pursued instead of giving youngsters such as Borja Garces the chance to impress in the first team.

There were chants to that effect heard in the home Liga match against Getafe just prior to Morata’s arrival, but the player says he has been made to feel welcome by the club.

“You can’t please everyone on every side. Not even Jesus Christ pleased everybody,” he told AS.

“I’m very happy with my team-mates, with the club. They have received me very well and that’s something to appreciate.

“I want to show why I’m here and to continue growing.

The truth is I haven’t needed to adapt much, because there are people here who I knew.

“Now, I just want to win. I can’t stop thinking about winning. It’s difficult, but we want to do it.”

Morata spent the early part of his youth career with Atletico before joining Madrid after a year spent at Getafe.

Opportunities in the Madrid first team were difficult to come by and he left for Juventus in 2014, before returning to the Santiago Bernabeu after two successful seasons in Italy.

Morata says it was during the 2015-16 campaign that he first spoke with Atleti boss Simeone and promised he would join the club in the future.

“To tell the truth, the first contact was three-and-a-half years ago,” said the 26-year-old. “I gave him my word that as soon as I could, I would come.

It wasn’t possible before. It wasn’t up to me. I gave my word.”

Atleti come up against Morata’s former side Juve in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with Simeone’s side looking to make it two wins from their last two, having beaten Rayo Vallecano 1-0 last time out.

