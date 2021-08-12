Membership : Access or Sign Up
Romelu Lukaku rejoins Chelsea for club record fee of £97m

The Belgian has signed a five-year contract.

ROMELU LUKAKU RETURNED to Chelsea on Thursday for a reported club record fee of £97 million from Inter Milan, seven years after his first spell at Stamford Bridge came to an end.

romelu-lukaku-player-of-inter-during-the-match-of-the-italian-football-league-serie-a-between-benevento-vs-inter-final-result-2-5-match-played-at-th Romelu Lukaku. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

“Romelu Lukaku is back in Chelsea blue,” the English club said in statement.

“The Belgian has signed a five-year contract and will add attacking firepower to Thomas Tuchel’s squad of European champions.”

super-cup-soccer-match-fc-chelsea-vs-fc-bayern-munich-prague-czech-republic-august-30-2013-romelu-lukaku-of-chelsea-ctk-photokaterina-sulova Romelu Lukaku during his previous spell with Chelsea. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

