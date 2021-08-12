Romelu Lukaku rejoins Chelsea for club record fee of £97m

ROMELU LUKAKU RETURNED to Chelsea on Thursday for a reported club record fee of £97 million from Inter Milan, seven years after his first spell at Stamford Bridge came to an end.

Romelu Lukaku. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

“Romelu Lukaku is back in Chelsea blue,” the English club said in statement.

“The Belgian has signed a five-year contract and will add attacking firepower to Thomas Tuchel’s squad of European champions.”

Romelu Lukaku during his previous spell with Chelsea. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

© – AFP, 2021

