Romelu Lukaku rejoins Chelsea for club record fee of £97m

ROMELU LUKAKU RETURNED to Chelsea on Thursday for a reported club record fee of £97 million from Inter Milan, seven years after his first spell at Stamford Bridge came to an end.
“Romelu Lukaku is back in Chelsea blue,” the English club said in statement.
“The Belgian has signed a five-year contract and will add attacking firepower to Thomas Tuchel’s squad of European champions.”
Welcome home, @RomeluLukaku9. 💙#LukWhosBack pic.twitter.com/P43CAIVqfU— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 12, 2021
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (5)