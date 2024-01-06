Second-half blitz sees Chelsea past Preston, late Cash goal ends Villa's awful Cup run

CHELSEA SCORED THREE times in 11 second-half minutes to ease into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 4-0 win over Preston at Stamford Bridge.

A frustrating showing from Mauricio Pochettino’s side, in which they hogged the ball throughout the first half but carved few openings, burst to life 13 minutes after the break with Armando Broja heading in his second goal of the season from Malo Gusto’s cross.

That was followed by two in rapid succession, first from substitute Thiago Silva, who nodded in from Cole Palmer’s corner, then another when Raheem Sterling whacked a free-kick beyond the dive of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, as Preston’s accomplished first-half defensive showing faded into memory.

Enzo Fernandez tapped in right at the end from a yard out, a final reminder of the gulf to Ryan Lowe’s side who are 14th in the Championship.

Teenage midfielder Michael Golding made his Chelsea debut in the final minutes of the game: he has been capped by England’s U17s but is eligible to play for Ireland, and has previously worn green at U15s level. His elder brother James – who plays with Oxford – is involved with the Irish U19s.

Elsewhere in the evening kick offs, Matty Cash’s late winner saw Aston Villa progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup as they beat Middlesbrough 1-0.

Carabao Cup semi-finalists Boro were denied another cup run when Cash’s heavily deflected strike found the bottom corner in the 87th minute.

The Premier League side had threatened from corners in the second half and a set-piece ultimately proved to be Boro’s undoing as Unai Emery’s side prevailed. It marks the first time Villa have won a game in the FA Cup since 2016.

Irish international Callum Robinson was one of two Cardiff players to miss a penalty in the first six minutes of what proved to be a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Josh Windass fired the Owls ahead in the second minute in a whirlwind start to this third-round tie at Hillsborough before Cameron Dawson kept out quickfire spot-kicks from Ryan Wintle and Robinson.

The 28-year-old keeper was in inspired form for his hometown club, pulling off a string of further saves to keep Cardiff at bay, while Romaine Sawyers’ own goal and Liam Palmer’s stunning volley put the Owls 3-0 up at half-time.

Cardiff squandered a long list of second-half chances and Owls substitute Mallik Wilks completed the scoring in added time.

FA Cup third round results – late kick-offs

Chelsea 4-0 Preston

Middlesbrough 0-1 Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 Cardiff

Swansea 2-0 Morecambe

With reporting by Gavin Cooney