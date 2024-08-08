Chelsea sign Argentine teenager in reported €18 million deal

CHELSEA HAVE signed Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

But the 19-year-old, who cost £15.6 million (€18 million) according to British media reports, will be loaned back to the Argentinian side for the 2024/25 season.

Anselmino has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge, having made 10 senior appearances for Boca, starting with his professional debut in June 2023.

Anselmino, who scored his first career goal in a Copa Sudamericana win over Trinidense in April, is Chelsea’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window.

London club Chelsea, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, begin the new campaign at home to champions Manchester City on 18 August.

Elsewhere, Newcastle have signed Denmark U21 striker William Osula from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old played 21 times for the Blades in the English top flight as they were relegated last season, having spent the previous campaign on loan in the third tier at Derby.

Osula started his career with his hometown club Copenhagen before moving to Yorkshire side Sheffield United in 2018.

“It’s a big club, a great club, so I’m very happy for the opportunity to join Newcastle United,” he told his new team’s website. “It’s a great opportunity, and as soon as I heard about Newcastle’s interest I knew I had to take the chance to join this club if it came.

“It has come and I’m really happy to be here.”

Magpies manager Eddie Howe added: “William is a talented young forward with all the attributes to be an exciting player for Newcastle United.

“We have watched his development closely and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with him in this next step in his career.”

Newcastle, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, begin the 2024/25 campaign at home to Southampton on 17 August.