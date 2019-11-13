This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 13 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Major coup for Chelsea as English women's top-flight leaders sign Australia's World Cup star

‘The WSL is the best league in Europe,’ Sam Kerr said. ‘I want team success and I don’t want it to come easy.’

By The42 Team Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 12:00 PM
39 minutes ago 410 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4889745
Australia forward Sam Kerr.
Australia forward Sam Kerr.
Australia forward Sam Kerr.

CHELSEA HAVE SIGNED Australia forward Sam Kerr on a two-and-a-half-year deal, the Women’s Super League club have confirmed.

Kerr will be available for Emma Hayes’ league leaders from January after securing a third consecutive Golden Boot in the National Women’s Soccer League [NWSL] — the same league that Ireland’s Denise O’Sullivan plies her trade in Stateside — with Chicago Red Stars.

The 26-year-old netted 19 goals in 23 games to be named the competition’s MVP, although the Red Stars missed out on glory after suffering a defeat to O’Sullivan’s North Carolina Courage.

Kerr swept the board in terms of individual awards despite taking a mid-season break to feature at the World Cup in France, where she scored five goals for Australia.

She has 38 goals overall for the Matildas over the course of an international career that began at the age of 15, and she is on the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or Feminin after also receiving a nomination at the FIFA Best Awards.

Kerr told Chelsea’s official website: “The WSL is the best league in Europe. I want team success and I don’t want it to come easy.

“I feel Chelsea have been building something special over the years and I want to be a part of that – I want to lift some trophies.”

Chelsea manager Hayes added: “Sam has proved time and time again in the NWSL that she is a prolific goalscorer. She’s won the Golden Boot many times and she’s a player that can make things happen, but she’s also a fantastic team player.

“The fact she chose Chelsea when she could have gone to any club in the world is a testament to the players and the staff here because she saw this is the best place for her to grow and take the next step in her career. That’s a wonderful compliment to us all.”

Chelsea have a one-point advantage over Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn’s Arsenal and Manchester City — where Megan Campbell and Tyler Toland are on the books — at the WSL summit having won four times and drawn once amid an unbeaten start to the campaign.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie