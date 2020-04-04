This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cheltenham organisers defend festival, which went ahead normally thanks to government advice

The day before the Festive, the British government said there was ‘no rationale’ to a postponement.

By AFP Saturday 4 Apr 2020, 12:10 PM
8 hours ago 7,812 Views 35 Comments
While most of Europe was practising social distancing, crowds gathered for day 4 at Cheltenham on 13 March.
Image: Tim Goode
Image: Tim Goode

CHELTENHAM RACING FESTIVAL organisers have defended their decision to go ahead with the event after fears were raised that the mass gathering helped spread coronavirus.

More than 250,000 racegoers attended the four-day National Hunt event last month even though other large sporting events were cancelled shortly afterwards.

A number of people reported on social media that they attended the festival, only to go on and develop symptoms of COVID-19. However, organisers said they had complied with the government guidance at the time.

A spokesman for Cheltenham Racecourse said: “The festival concluded three weeks ago and went ahead under the government’s ongoing guidance throughout, like other popular sports events at Twickenham, Murrayfield, 10 Premier League matches and the UEFA Champions League at Anfield that same week.

“We promoted the latest public health advice and introduced a range of additional hygiene measures at the event, including hundreds of hand sanitiser dispensers and extra washbasins.”

A government spokesman said on Friday that “Cheltenham Festival was operating within clear Public Health England guidance at the time”.

At the time of Cheltenham, which ran from March 10-13, the government had not put any social distancing measures in place.

The day before it started, the government said there was “no rationale” to postponing events.

Figures on the opening day of the festival showed that six people had died in Britain from the virus, with more than 370 confirmed cases.

The Premier League and other leagues suspended fixtures on March 13 as part of a rapid shutdown of sport across the world.

The following Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to avoid pubs, clubs and theatres and stop all non-essential travel.

About the author:

AFP

