Kick It Out concerned Tamworth’s Chris Wreh doesn’t feel supported over abuse

ANTI-DISCRIMINATION CHARITY, Kick It Out says it is “concerning” Tamworth player Chris Wreh has not felt supported by his club after he was racially abused on social media after his team’s FA Cup tie against Tottenham.

Wreh revealed he would not play for his club in their match against Boldmere St Michael’s on Tuesday because of his disappointment at how Tamworth officials – with the exception of his manager Andy Peaks – had responded to the incident.

Kick It Out said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon: “We support Chris Wreh’s decision to take time out from playing following the vile racist abuse he received online after Tamworth’s FA Cup match against Tottenham on Sunday.

“It’s concerning that Chris does not feel he has had the right level of support when faced with discrimination. When this happens, it’s vital that it’s taken seriously and players have the backing of their club, and from authorities so that the case can be investigated.

“His decision to call out this abuse was a selfless act to highlight the level and regularity of racism that players face online.

“He should be commended and, most importantly, supported for taking this action rather than being told to keep it internal. It’s a collective responsibility for all of football and social media companies to end this abuse.”

Wreh said in a social media post on Tuesday: “Incidents like this highlight the ongoing issue of racism. It is shameful to be racially abused by someone simply because they lost a bet, but sadly, this happens all too often.

“Unfortunately, I will not be available for this evening’s game. While I have the utmost respect for my manager, who has supported me throughout this issue, I am disappointed that the club has not publicly supported me yet, which has left me feeling confused and disappointed.

“Although we are all well compensated to play football and for many it is a dream job, we are also human beings.

“To date, I have received only one call from an official at the club, more than 36 hours after the incident. At no point was I asked if I was okay, instead, I was informed that the silence was due to a desire to keep the matter internal. I cannot agree with or condone this approach.

“If these incidents are kept ‘in-house’ they will never be addressed. I hope everyone understands my reasons for speaking out.”

Tamworth had held Spurs goalless for the first 90 minutes but lost 3-0 after extra-time.

The PA news agency has contacted Tamworth for comment regarding the statements from Wreh and Kick It Out.