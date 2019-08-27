This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork's Desmond pummels Dutch opponent to reach European quarters

The Cill na Martra native forced a standing count of her opponent and won all three rounds 10-8 in the eyes of three out of five judges.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 5:48 PM
1 hour ago 573 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4784571
Cork welterweight Christina Desmond.
Cork welterweight Christina Desmond.
Cork welterweight Christina Desmond.

CORK WELTERWEIGHT CHRISTINA Desmond made light work of Dutch foe Leonie Anna van Leeuwen in their welterweight (69kg) last-16 tie at the European Championships in Madrid on Tuesday afternoon.

The heavy-handed Fr. Horgan’s BC talent, who is the reigning Irish Senior Elite champion in her new division (Desmond previously operated at 75kg — middleweight — where she won European bronze in 2016), forced a standing count of Van Leeuwen and was awarded a lopsided unanimous decision on scores of 30-24×3, 30-25 and 30-26.

A former World Youth finalist, Desmond deployed her backhand to devastating effect against her Dutch adversary in Madrid: Van Leeuwen took a standing count from a combination in the final round, and had eaten more than her fill to that point.

The 23-year-old Cill na Martra native will face Russian no.2 seed Darima Sandakova in the last eight on Wednesday, where victory would secure her second European bronze at the very least.

That will be the second of an Ireland v Russia last-eight doubleheader, with Dundalk’s Amy Broadhurst — fighting in the injured Kellie Harrington’s lightweight division — squaring off against Anastasia Belokova in another quarter-final on Wednesday.

Ireland sent only four women to this year’s Championships. Cavan flyweight Céire Smith lost out in her last-16 tie versus Turkish top seed Naz Buse Cakiroglu on Monday, but Roscommon middleweight Aoife O’Rourke has already sealed Ireland’s first medal of the tournament and will fight her semi-final versus another Russian — Anastasia Shamonova — on Friday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie