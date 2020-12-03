BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 3 December 2020
Advertisement

Chances sustain confidence in Cian Healy's 'favourite' Ireland dressing room

The veteran prop feels the mood in the current camp is the best he has experienced.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 6:51 AM
11 minutes ago 129 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5286458
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND PLAYERS HAVE had ample time together during this elongated Six Nations-turned-Autumn window.

Yet while personnel have not quite gelled to deliver consistent, coherent on-field performances they have at done so off of it. The hope is that one can follow the other.

At 33 and with his 100th Test cap behind him, Cian Healy has taken a seat in Ireland squads of all shapes and sizes over the course of 12 years. This one, he insists, has the best mood about it.

“I would say it’s been the favourite one I’ve been in for mood of players and everyone being on the same page. Obviously, there’s different reasons that would heighten or lower different changing-rooms in different years, but I think we’re on the right track.”

This continuing affirmation of the intangible feelgood factor around a team which is on a run of defeats against England and is now giving sideways glances to Scotland as their closest European rival can’t but create a disconnect between those within and without the bubble.

We watch Ireland play on TV and the sight of empty seats is countered by fake crowd noise that tries to suggest a normality to proceedings. The players, meanwhile, are in an echo chamber striving to ‘create their own atmosphere’. There is nothing to be gained by them shunning any small positive.

There is too much prolonged time in camp to spend any of it wallowing. Days off, time away from camp, have been limited over the past two months and Healy notes that Carton House has had to substitute for home with the workday taking place down the road in Abbottstown.

The prop suggests that has actually made it easier to give the mind some down time each evening. That, and the squad’s organised fun in the form of darts, table tennis and putting competitions. Plus Finlay Bealham apparently tore it up on open mic night.

The coaches are not muted in Maynooth exactly, but once the squad is back in Carton House it’s for the players to lead. Whether it be a walk-through of a play or a time to forget about rugby for a while.

They are not spinning the silver linings out of a pig of a second half against Georgia on Sunday, but each player is singing off the same hymn-sheet. The chorus of voices insists they are very close to getting it right on the field.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

cian-healy-on-his-100th-appearance-for-ireland Healy during his 100th Test against France. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“It’s just about getting to that execution of that plan, the final phase.

“A lot of it, we’ve got through quite the amount of work we’ve done and slipped up on that last bit.

“I think that gives us confidence. If we’re not getting through that first part, then it gives us a problem. But we’re getting to the point where there’s half a chance, we just need that half chance turning into a full chance and then take it.

“We’re going in the right direction, to be honest.”

Direction is all well and good, but Healy is also aware that they have to show forward motion when they end the weirdest international year against Scotland.

“We have to leave this in a place where we come back and build on it, not where we come back and we patch up and do a load of repair to get to where we want to go.”

“So I suppose the performance that is expected to come this weekend has to be an all-round culmination of what we’ve done over the last couple of months and be a good standard of rugby.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie