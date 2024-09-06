Advertisement
Cian O'Neill coached Galway this year. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
backroom team

Cian O'Neill returns as head coach as Kerry finalise 2025 management

O’Neill coached the Galway team that contested this year’s All-Ireland final.
6.19pm, 6 Sep 2024
359
0

CIAN O’NEILL IS set to return as head coach for the Kerry senior footballers in 2025.

O’Neill, who previously worked with the Kingdom under Eamonn Fitzmaurice, is to fill the role of head coach-selector, as Jack O’Connor’s management team for next year has been shaken up.

O’Neill coached the Galway team that contested this year’s All-Ireland final, while he has previously been involved with the Tipperary hurlers, Mayo and Cork football sides, and managed his native Kildare.

Paddy Tally is to remain on board as performance coach for Kerry, while there are new selectors in former Kerry forward Aodán MacGearailt and James Costello, a recent Kerry minor manager.

The full proposed Kerry management team for next year is:

  • Manager: Jack O’Connor.
  • Selectors: Aodán MacGearailt, James Costello.
  • Selector/Head Coach: Cian O’Neill,
  • Assistant Coach: Pa McCarthy.
  • Performance Coach: Paddy Tally.
  • S&C Coaches: Jason McGahan and Arthur Fitzgerald.
  • Goalkeeping Coach: Brian Kelly.
