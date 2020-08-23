This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 23 August, 2020
Off-day for Ciara Mageean in Stockholm as Britain's Laura Muir sparkles

Mageean was seeking a new Irish record in the 1500m, but was among those left in Muir’s wake.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 4:36 PM
9 minutes ago 166 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5183688
File photo of Ciara Mageean.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CIARA MAGEEAN FAILED to maintain her sparkling form in the women’s 1500m at a Diamond League meeting in Stockholm this afternoon. 

Mageean was aiming to set a third Irish record in a month this afternoon, having already smashed Sonia O’Sullivan’s 1000m time after becoming the first Irish woman to break the two-minute mark in the 800m. 

Surpassing Sonia’s 1200m record of 3.58.85 this afternoon, however, proved too tall an order, as she trailed a disappointing 12th, finishing last in a time of 4:10.99.

Britain’s Laura Muir won in a blistering time of 3:57.86, the fastest time in the world this year. 

It proved to be an all-British podium, with Laura Weightman (4:01.62) in second and Melissa Courtney-Bryant (4:01.81) in third. 

 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

