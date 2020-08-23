Off-day for Ciara Mageean in Stockholm as Britain's Laura Muir sparkles

CIARA MAGEEAN FAILED to maintain her sparkling form in the women’s 1500m at a Diamond League meeting in Stockholm this afternoon.

Mageean was aiming to set a third Irish record in a month this afternoon, having already smashed Sonia O’Sullivan’s 1000m time after becoming the first Irish woman to break the two-minute mark in the 800m.

Surpassing Sonia’s 1200m record of 3.58.85 this afternoon, however, proved too tall an order, as she trailed a disappointing 12th, finishing last in a time of 4:10.99.

Britain’s Laura Muir won in a blistering time of 3:57.86, the fastest time in the world this year.

It proved to be an all-British podium, with Laura Weightman (4:01.62) in second and Melissa Courtney-Bryant (4:01.81) in third.