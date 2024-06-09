Advertisement
Ciara Mageean celebrates her win. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Athletics

Ciara Mageean wins gold in the 1500m at the European Championships

A brilliant race by the Down native.
9.52pm, 9 Jun 2024
IRELAND’S CIARA MAGEEAN has won gold in the 1500m at the European Championships in Rome tonight.

The Portaferry native ran a race of 4.04.66 to come home in first place, with Georgia Bell (4.05.33) in second and Agathe Guillemot (4.05.69) in third. 

She crucially found a gap between the British pair of Bell and Jemma Reekie, and was able to kick for home in the straight.

It was a magnificent success for Mageean which she will cherish after a bronze medal finish in the European Championships in Amsterdam in 2016 and silver in Munich in 2022.

Ireland’s other competitor in the field Sarah Healy, finished seventh in a time of 4.06.77.

