Ciara Mageean wins gold in the 1500m at the European Championships

IRELAND’S CIARA MAGEEAN has won gold in the 1500m at the European Championships in Rome tonight.

The Portaferry native ran a race of 4.04.66 to come home in first place, with Georgia Bell (4.05.33) in second and Agathe Guillemot (4.05.69) in third.

She crucially found a gap between the British pair of Bell and Jemma Reekie, and was able to kick for home in the straight.

It was a magnificent success for Mageean which she will cherish after a bronze medal finish in the European Championships in Amsterdam in 2016 and silver in Munich in 2022.

Ireland’s other competitor in the field Sarah Healy, finished seventh in a time of 4.06.77.