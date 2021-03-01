Ciara Mageean withdraws from European Indoors 'due to a few setbacks'

CIARA MAGEEAN HAS announced that she is withdrawing from the upcoming European Indoor Athletics Championships in Poland.

In a statement published on her Twitter account, Mageean outlines that she is unable to compete “due to a few setbacks,” having been included in the 24-strong Ireland team that is travelling to Torun for the event from 5-7 March.

The Portaferry native, who clinched a bronze medal in the 1,500m at the 2019 Indoor Europeans, would certainly have been a strong contender to medal in Poland.

She expressed her disappointment about the decision but feels it is the right call to give her the best opportunity to prepare for the summer, with the Tokyo Olympics on the horizon.

“Unfortunately due to a few set backs I am not where I want to be in order to compete in the European Indoor Champs and do myself and the Irish vest justice,” Mageean’s statement begins.

“Never an easy decision but one that Steve and myself feel is right in order to best prepare me for the summer ahead.

“I am disappointed not to be racing alongside Irelands largest Indoor team to date and the amazing athletes who are on top form. Best of luck to all of Team Ireland and my Team New Balance Manchester team mates too. I will be cheering every step of the way.”

Best of luck to all of Team Ireland @athleticsireland and my @teamnbmcr team mates too. I will be cheering every step of the way. — Ciara Mageean (@ciaramageean) March 1, 2021