'His growth is incredible to see' - Lancaster hails Frawley's immediate impact at Connacht

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Stuart Lancaster has hailed the immediate impact of his summer marquee signing, Ciarán Frawley.

The Irish international crowned a dream debut with two tries to get Connacht’s season up and running with a 22-19 win against Benetton in Treviso.

Frawley, who got his first just before the break, struck for the winner three minutes from time after Connacht had somehow survived a second-half barrage from the Italians.

“But I’m really pleased for the boys, some new combinations playing there, and obviously a big shout out to Ciarán Frawley, great debut for him, and super delighted for him,” said Lancaster.

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“I mean the growth in Ciarán from when I started coaching when he was 18 years old is incredible. He hadn’t played a huge amount of rugby and so his growth is incredible to see.

“The way he led the team, not just on the field but off the field, in the meetings, in the walkthrough, everything that he’s done has been class, really. He’s bought into living across in Galway so he’s loving it over here.

“And obviously his contribution, getting the winning try was a bit of a dream for him. He had his capping ceremony in the changing room and the boys love him and rightly so. He’s really bought in and he’s brought a huge amount to us,” added Lancaster.

Frawley celebrates a try with Sean Jansen and Mack Hansen. Matteo Ciambelli Matteo Ciambelli

Connacht looked set for a second defeat as Benetton, with massive possession and a 14-3 penalty count went for the kill through a dominant scrum.

But a six-minute barrage, which included five scrums in front of the Connacht barrage, was defended stoutly and then they broke in the dying moments to snatch it with a bonus point try from Frawley.

“I’m very pleased we won, because I think we had about 40% possession,” added Lancaster. “The penalty count must have been, I don’t know, 13, 14 to 3 maybe it felt like. So to come here and win, you know, it was a great mindset from the players. But obviously a lot to do to improve for next week, for sure.”

Lancaster, whose side failed to pick up a point in the 29-15 home loss to the Stormers on the opening weekend, went from looking like again finishing empty-handed but then turned it around to secure all five points when Sam Gilbert, Shane Jennings and Eoin de Buitlear combined to send Frawley over in the left corner.

“Yeah, it’s huge, any away game,” added Lancaster. “And obviously we missed getting a point last week, so to get off the mark away from home is really pleasing, and to get the bonus point as well, even more so.

“But obviously all roads turn now to Glasgow, we play a champion team next week, and then into Europe.”