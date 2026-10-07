Mayo All-Ireland winner Cillian O'Connor retires from inter-county football

MAYO LEGEND CILLIAN O’Connor has retired from inter-county football after achieving All-Ireland success earlier this year.
O’Connor confirmed his decision in an interview with the Irish Examiner, and has also posted a separate statement on Instagram.
“I have decided to retire from inter-county football. Representing Mayo GAA has been the greatest honour of my life. To my wife Hannah, my parents Tony and Mary, my family and close friends, thank you for your patience, understanding, and constant support throughout my football career.
“I will always be grateful to my club, Ballintubber, and to the coaches, teammates, volunteers, and club members who helped me develop and supported me throughout every season.
“In the dressing room, I feel fortunate to have seen my childhood heroes become teammates and, later, to have watched the youngsters become stars. Thank you all for your commitment and perseverance, and for the friendship, memories and laughs. I also want to thank all the Mayo coaches, managers, backroom teams, and medical staff who believed in me and who I learned so much from over the years.”
He steps away as the all-time top championship scorer at 34. Throughout a glittering career, O’Connor won two All-Stars, seven Connacht championships, and two National League crowns before Mayo ended a 75-year wait for the Sam Maguire this season.
The Ballintubber forward was also named the Young Footballer of the Year in 2011 and 2012.
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“The first thing always was the inner sanctum of the dressing room,” O’Connor said in conversation with Maurice Brosnan. “I was brought up in a way that you were taught, just do your effing job for the guy beside you. That’s how you get the respect.”
Mayo manager Andy Moran has also paid tribute to O’Connor in a statement released by Mayo GAA.
“It has been a privilege for me to have experienced Cillian’s Mayo career from two very different perspectives. First as a teammate and, in recent years, as his manager.
“Cillian leaves the inter-county game having made an extraordinary contribution to Mayo football. His scoring record speaks for itself, but those of us who shared a dressing room with him know that his influence went far beyond the points and goals he scored.
“His preparation, standards and commitment to the Mayo jersey were exceptional. For well over a decade, he carried enormous responsibility for this team and consistently delivered on the biggest days.
“I am particularly grateful for the role Cillian played in 2026. His opportunities on the field were more limited than he had been accustomed to throughout his career, but his importance to the group never diminished. He led quietly, advised younger players and supported the management and his teammates throughout the year. He put the needs of the team ahead of his own.”
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Mayo's manager Andy Moran and Cillian O'Connor after winning the All-Ireland final. James Crombie / INPHO
James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
The 42 View
- Sinéad Farrell
It’s the end of an era in Mayo. One of their most gifted footballers has departed the inter-county scene with the All-Ireland medal his talent and longevity deserved. It seemed like O’Connor was almost destined to go without that Celtic Cross. The many All-Ireland finals that ended in heartache appeared to reinforce that doubt.
Injuries restricted his role in recent seasons too, making just two appearances this year after returning from opting out of the panel in 2025.
But O’Connor was part of the set-up for that absorbing contest where they dethroned Kerry to end 75 years of waiting.
The height of his career coincided with those painful memories on All-Ireland final day. They were denied by Donegal in 2012 before an enduring rivalry with Dublin unfolded throughout the rest of the decade.
Dublin were imperious during that period as they went on to achieve an unprecedented six-in-a-row. There were times when Mayo were their closest challengers, and O’Connor was one of their most important players.
Their All-Ireland final meetings in 2013, 2016 and 2017 all came down to one-point margins. O’Connor sent the 2016 final to a replay with a late equaliser, using his trademark swivel of the hips to create the space before hooking his shot between the Davin End posts.
A clutch score to give his county another chance at ending that All-Ireland famine. O’Connor used that dink step again in the 67th minute of the 2017 final to level the game with a booming shot off his right boot.
There were moments of misfortune for him in those finals too. Last-gasp frees that went unconverted from roughly the same position on the Hill 16 end.
O’Connor became the leading all-time championship scorer in 2019, surpassing Kerry great Colm Cooper’s mark of 352 points. He pushed the envelope again the following year with 4-09 in their All-Ireland semi-final victory over Tipperary, which is the highest tally scored by an individual player in a single championship game.
Dublin inflicted another All-Ireland final defeat on Mayo that year to complete their incredible six-in-a-row run while Tyrone were their tormentors in the 2021 decider.
O’Connor was absent for that final due to an Achilles injury, but his perseverance was finally rewarded this year. Great athletes don’t always get what they deserve in sport, and O’Connor could have conceded when the injuries were piling up.
His legacy was assured with or without an All-Ireland medal. But it’s an accolade that his contribution deserved.
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Mayo All-Ireland winner Cillian O'Connor retires from inter-county football
LAST UPDATE | 23 mins ago
MAYO LEGEND CILLIAN O’Connor has retired from inter-county football after achieving All-Ireland success earlier this year.
O’Connor confirmed his decision in an interview with the Irish Examiner, and has also posted a separate statement on Instagram.
“I have decided to retire from inter-county football. Representing Mayo GAA has been the greatest honour of my life. To my wife Hannah, my parents Tony and Mary, my family and close friends, thank you for your patience, understanding, and constant support throughout my football career.
“I will always be grateful to my club, Ballintubber, and to the coaches, teammates, volunteers, and club members who helped me develop and supported me throughout every season.
“In the dressing room, I feel fortunate to have seen my childhood heroes become teammates and, later, to have watched the youngsters become stars. Thank you all for your commitment and perseverance, and for the friendship, memories and laughs. I also want to thank all the Mayo coaches, managers, backroom teams, and medical staff who believed in me and who I learned so much from over the years.”
You can read the full statement here
He steps away as the all-time top championship scorer at 34. Throughout a glittering career, O’Connor won two All-Stars, seven Connacht championships, and two National League crowns before Mayo ended a 75-year wait for the Sam Maguire this season.
The Ballintubber forward was also named the Young Footballer of the Year in 2011 and 2012.
“The first thing always was the inner sanctum of the dressing room,” O’Connor said in conversation with Maurice Brosnan. “I was brought up in a way that you were taught, just do your effing job for the guy beside you. That’s how you get the respect.”
Mayo manager Andy Moran has also paid tribute to O’Connor in a statement released by Mayo GAA.
“It has been a privilege for me to have experienced Cillian’s Mayo career from two very different perspectives. First as a teammate and, in recent years, as his manager.
“Cillian leaves the inter-county game having made an extraordinary contribution to Mayo football. His scoring record speaks for itself, but those of us who shared a dressing room with him know that his influence went far beyond the points and goals he scored.
“His preparation, standards and commitment to the Mayo jersey were exceptional. For well over a decade, he carried enormous responsibility for this team and consistently delivered on the biggest days.
“I am particularly grateful for the role Cillian played in 2026. His opportunities on the field were more limited than he had been accustomed to throughout his career, but his importance to the group never diminished. He led quietly, advised younger players and supported the management and his teammates throughout the year. He put the needs of the team ahead of his own.”
****
Mayo's manager Andy Moran and Cillian O'Connor after winning the All-Ireland final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
The 42 View
- Sinéad Farrell
It’s the end of an era in Mayo. One of their most gifted footballers has departed the inter-county scene with the All-Ireland medal his talent and longevity deserved. It seemed like O’Connor was almost destined to go without that Celtic Cross. The many All-Ireland finals that ended in heartache appeared to reinforce that doubt.
Injuries restricted his role in recent seasons too, making just two appearances this year after returning from opting out of the panel in 2025.
But O’Connor was part of the set-up for that absorbing contest where they dethroned Kerry to end 75 years of waiting.
The height of his career coincided with those painful memories on All-Ireland final day. They were denied by Donegal in 2012 before an enduring rivalry with Dublin unfolded throughout the rest of the decade.
Dublin were imperious during that period as they went on to achieve an unprecedented six-in-a-row. There were times when Mayo were their closest challengers, and O’Connor was one of their most important players.
Their All-Ireland final meetings in 2013, 2016 and 2017 all came down to one-point margins. O’Connor sent the 2016 final to a replay with a late equaliser, using his trademark swivel of the hips to create the space before hooking his shot between the Davin End posts.
A clutch score to give his county another chance at ending that All-Ireland famine. O’Connor used that dink step again in the 67th minute of the 2017 final to level the game with a booming shot off his right boot.
There were moments of misfortune for him in those finals too. Last-gasp frees that went unconverted from roughly the same position on the Hill 16 end.
O’Connor became the leading all-time championship scorer in 2019, surpassing Kerry great Colm Cooper’s mark of 352 points. He pushed the envelope again the following year with 4-09 in their All-Ireland semi-final victory over Tipperary, which is the highest tally scored by an individual player in a single championship game.
Dublin inflicted another All-Ireland final defeat on Mayo that year to complete their incredible six-in-a-row run while Tyrone were their tormentors in the 2021 decider.
O’Connor was absent for that final due to an Achilles injury, but his perseverance was finally rewarded this year. Great athletes don’t always get what they deserve in sport, and O’Connor could have conceded when the injuries were piling up.
His legacy was assured with or without an All-Ireland medal. But it’s an accolade that his contribution deserved.
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Cillian O'Connor GAA Gaelic Football Mayo GAA Time to say goodbye