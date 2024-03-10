Late rally ensures Clare maintain unbeaten league run with victory over Kilkenny

Clare 0-19

Kilkenny 0-16

Páraic McMahon reports from Cusack Park, Ennis

A LATE RALLY of three points in succession which included a well-worked team move finished off by Diarmuid Ryan and a fantastic long-range effort from Peter Duggan saw Clare keep their unbeaten status in the 2024 National Hurling League.

More importantly arguably for Brian Lohan’s charges is the fact that it is their first win over Kilkenny since the 2021 league having been eliminated in the charges to the Cats in the All-Ireland semi-finals of 2022 and 2023.

For the 6,824 spectators in Ennis, this is a game that will not live long in the memory as it was a stop start contest dominated by frees. This is highlighted in the fact that TJ Reid finished with nine converted frees and Aidan McCarthy with six. Clare finished the game with fourteen men as Darragh Lohan received his marching orders in additional time for a second bookable offence.

Reid was the first to register a score with the game a mere forty four seconds old but Clare responded and soon take charge of proceedings to lead 0-4 0-1 by the tenth minute. Throughout the opening half it was the hosts who appeared to be the stronger and built up a four point advantage by the twentieth minute.

Eoin Cody, Paddy Deegan and two Reid frees had Kilkenny level by the thirty first minute but two placed balls from McCarthy saw Clare lead 0-11 0-9 at half time.

On the restart, Clare lost three of their defenders to injury, Conor Leen bowed out at the recess with Adam Hogan and John Conlon soon following him. John Donnelly’s introduction for Richie Reid added a new threat in attack for Derek Lyng’s men and he chipped over three points in the second half.

Brian Lohan’s side maintained a two point lead for the most part of the second half with McCarthy, Keith Smyth and David Fitzgerald among their scorers.

Donnelly and Reid pointed to ensure that only for the second time in the game the sides were level with fifty seven minutes played.

Inagh/Kilnamona’s men then stood tall for the Banner with David Fitzgerald pushing them back in front on the scoreboard while goalkeeper Éamonn Foudy then produced a double save to deny TJ Reid and then Thomastown’s Donnelly with the rebound on fifty eight minutes.

Donnelly got Kilkenny back on level terms but Clare finished with white flags from McCarthy, Diarmuid Ryan and Peter Duggan followed to result in a three point win for Clare.

From Clare’s perspective, they’ll be happy with the showings of wing forwards David Fitzgerald and Peter Duggan who were effective over the hour while Éamonn Foudy picked up their first clean sheet of this year’s league.

Kilkenny are likely to join their opponents in the semi-finals but Derek Lyng will have to leave Ennis frustrated with their return of thirteen wides, ten of which were in the second half.

Scorers Clare: A McCarthy (0-6 6f), D Fitzgerald (0-5), P Duggan (0-2), K Smyth (0-2), M Rodgers (0-1 1f), C Leen (0-1), D Reidy (0-1), D Ryan (0-1),

Scorers Kilkenny: TJ Reid (0-09 9f), J Donnelly (0-3), P Deegan (0-2), D Blanchfield (0-1), E Cody (0-1).

Clare

1. Eamonn Foudy (Inagh/Kilnamona);

2. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea), 3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown), 4. Adam Hogan (Feakle);

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. Conor Leen (Corofin);

9. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones), 8. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle);

10. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 11. David Reidy (Éire Óg), 12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin);

13. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 14. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 15. Keith Smyth (Killanena).

Subs:

20: Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) for Leen (HT) (inj)

17: Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones) for Hogan (38)

21: Seán Rynne (Inagh/Kilnamona) for Conlon (45)

22: Shane Meehan (Banner) for Rodgers (60)

19: Ross Hayes (Crusheen) for Flanagan (68)

Kilkenny

1: Eoin Murphy (Glenmore);

4: Tommy Walsh (James Stephens), 3: Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 2: Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels);

5: David Blanchfield (Bennetsbridge), 6: Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 7: Shane Murphy (Glenmore);

8: Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 9: Mikey Carey (Young Irelands);

10: Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 11: TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 12: Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels);

14: Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 15: Harry Shine (Dicksboro), 13: Cian Kenny (James Stephens).

Subs:

22: John Donnelly (Thomastown) for R Reid (HT)

24: Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan) for Shine (45)

21: Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro) for Kenny (68)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

