This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 28 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ranieri sacked by Fulham after just three months, Scott Parker named caretaker boss

The Italian, who won the title with Leicester City in 2016, hasn’t been able to turn fortunes around at Craven Cottage.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 4:56 PM
1 hour ago 3,046 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4518157
Parker and Ranieri.
Image: Press Association
Parker and Ranieri.
Parker and Ranieri.
Image: Press Association

FULHAM HAVE SACKED manager Claudio Ranieri following Wednesday’s 2-0 loss at Southampton that moved the club closer to relegation from the Premier League.

Popular former Chelsea boss Ranieri, who led Leicester City to an unforgettable title triumph in 2015-16, only managed three wins in 17 games in charge of Fulham.

His tenure also included a 2-1 defeat to League Two Oldham in the third round of the FA Cup and the Southampton loss was the Cottagers’ fourth consecutive top-flight reverse.

The result left Fulham 10 points from safety with as many matches remaining this season and travelling supporters aimed chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” in Ranieri’s direction at St Mary’s.

Former England midfielder Scott Parker will take over on an interim basis until the end of the campaign.

“Following our discussion this afternoon [Thursday], Claudio Ranieri agreed to my decision that a change was in the best interest of everyone. No surprise to me, Claudio was a perfect gentleman, as always,” said Fulham chairman Shahid Khan.

“Claudio’s tenure at Fulham didn’t produce the outcome we anticipated and needed when I appointed him as manager in November but be assured he is not solely to blame for the position we are in today.

“Claudio walked into a difficult situation, inheriting a side that gained only one point in its prior eight matches, and he provided an immediate boost by leading our club to nine points in his first eight matches as manager.

Though we were unable to maintain that pace thereafter, I am grateful for his effort. Claudio leaves Fulham as our friend and he will undoubtedly experience success again soon.

I am asking Scott Parker to serve as our caretaker manager. Scott’s immediate assignment is merely to help us stabilise, grow and rediscover ourselves as a football club. If Scott can answer that challenge, and our players respond to the opportunity, perhaps victories will follow in the months ahead.

“What’s most important at this moment, however, is to regroup in a smart and deliberate manner that will serve our long-term vision for sustainable success. If we’re able to do that and win some matches to make a stand late in the season, all the better.”

Ranieri added: “I am obviously disappointed with the recent results and that we could not build on the good start we made following my appointment.

“Finally, I would like to thank the club, the players and the fans for the support they have given me during my time at the club.”

Slavisa Jokanovic led Fulham to promotion from the Championships via the play-offs last season and oversaw an ambitious close-season recruitment drive. Jean Micheal Seri, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Alfie Mawson were among those brought in among an outlay that neared £100million.

High-profile loan additions such as Andre Schurrle, Luciano Vietto, Timothy Fosu-Mensa and Sergio Rico also arrived, but a wretched start to the season yielded five points from 12 matches and cost Jokanovic his job. Ranieri was appointed simultaneously in a move that was now infamously described as “risk-free” by Khan.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Borthwick plays down training-ground clashes as routine 'pushing and shoving'
    Borthwick plays down training-ground clashes as routine 'pushing and shoving'
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Disastrous own goal by Trippier sees Tottenham's title hopes unravel against Chelsea
    Aguero penalty enough for below-par City to keep pressure on Liverpool
    IRELAND
    Star duo return as Colin Bell's Ireland share the spoils with Wales in Spain
    Star duo return as Colin Bell's Ireland share the spoils with Wales in Spain
    Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    Analysis: How has Johnny Sexton been playing in the Six Nations?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ranieri sacked by Fulham after just three months, Scott Parker named caretaker boss
    Ranieri sacked by Fulham after just three months, Scott Parker named caretaker boss
    'Silva threw himself down' - West Ham boss bitter over decisive Man City penalty
    Lukaku takes chance at centre forward to enter Premier League's top 20 all-time goalscorers

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie