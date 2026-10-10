'We don't have any excuses' - Frustration for McMillan's Munster

MUNSTER WILL MAKE the long trip home from Belfast wondering how they didn’t pick up their second win of the new URC season.

At half-time in Belfast, the visitors led 26-5 and had a try bonus-point in the bag, following an utterly dominant first 40.

However, Munster failed to build on that advantage. Clayton McMillan’s team didn’t register a single point in the second half as Ulster scored three unanswered tries to snatch a dramatic 26-26 draw at Affidea Stadium.

McMillan acknowledged it was a game that got away from his side.

“Probably, yeah, a nice handy lead that we earned at half-time,” McMillan said.

“We talked about it at half-time that Ulster are a quality side that won’t go away. We needed to continue to be accurate and just apply pressure in the right parts of the field, but we didn’t quite get the same quality of possession in the second half, and Ulster were good enough to find a way back into the game.

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“They’re a good side but if you look at what we had out on the field, again, we had a couple of late changes. Tom Ahern out, Diarmuid Barron out. So we had a lot of young guys out there at the back end of the game, and they would have learned a huge amount from the last 10 or 15 minutes, which will put us in good stead later on.

“But we don’t have any excuses. We just weren’t as tidy, and we didn’t apply the same amount of pressure in the right areas that we did in the first half. And potentially paid a price, but take nothing away from them. They found a way, and that’s the way it rolls.”

Munster's Shay McCarthy with Nathan Doak of Ulster. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

While Munster will be bitterly disappointed to let such a commanding lead slip, McMillan will take heart from another strong night at the setpiece. Munster’s scrum was excellent and the visitors continuously stressed Ulster with their lineout and maul work – scoring three of their four first-half tries from the maul.

“We’ve been working really hard. Jimmy’s (Duffy, forwards coach) come in and worked really hard to get a positive shift in that direction.

“I think I said it last week, and I’ll continue to say it, I thought we’ve brought some quality men into the side that are experienced and renowned scrummagers. That’s helped us.

“You can get really good access into the game through having a dominant scrum and a dominant maul. So it’s something that we’re keen to keep building on.”