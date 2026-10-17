LIVE: Clermont v Leinster, Champions Cup

Teams

Joey Carbery is set to make his second debut for Leinster off the bench in Clermont-Ferrand.

It’s a strong Leinster starting side in which Fintan Gunne is the only non-international!

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Your referee will be Matthew Carley of England.

Clermont: 15. Justin Bouraux, 14. Bautista Delguy, 13. AJ Lam, 12. Léon Darricarrere, 11. Joris Jurand, 10. Harry Plummer (c), 9. Baptiste Jauneau, 1. Giorgi Akhaladze, 2. Barnabe Massa, 3. Nohem Ez Zahouany, 4. Thibaud Lanen, 5. Darcy Swain, 6. Killian Tixeront, 7. Anthime Hemery, 8. Kevin Noah

Replacements: 16. Peniami Narisia, 17. Sacha Lotrian, 18. Matheo Frisach, 19. Leo Michaux Vargas, 20. Antoine Chalus-Cercy, 21. Louis Vermeulen, 22. Baptiste Germain, 23. Mathys Belaubre

Leinster: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Tommy O’Brien, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Jimmy O’Brien, 10. Sam Prendergast, 9. Fintan Gunne, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan (c), 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. James Ryan, 6. Ryan Baird, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher, 17. Alex Usanov, 18. Tom Clarkson, 19. Conor O’Tighearnaigh, 20. Scott Penny, 21. Oliver Coffey, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Jamie Osborne