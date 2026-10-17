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Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Ben Brady/INPHO
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LIVE: Clermont v Leinster, Champions Cup

Leo Cullen’s side open their campaign at Stade Marcel-Michelin from 3:15pm.
2.53pm, 17 Oct 2026

9 mins ago 3:09PM
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Joey Carbery is set to make his second debut for Leinster off the bench in Clermont-Ferrand.

It’s a strong Leinster starting side in which Fintan Gunne is the only non-international!

joey-carbery-during-the-warm-up-ahead-of-the-match Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Your referee will be Matthew Carley of England.

Clermont: 15. Justin Bouraux, 14. Bautista Delguy, 13. AJ Lam, 12. Léon Darricarrere, 11. Joris Jurand, 10. Harry Plummer (c), 9. Baptiste Jauneau, 1. Giorgi Akhaladze, 2. Barnabe Massa, 3. Nohem Ez Zahouany, 4. Thibaud Lanen, 5. Darcy Swain, 6. Killian Tixeront, 7. Anthime Hemery, 8. Kevin Noah

Replacements: 16. Peniami Narisia, 17. Sacha Lotrian, 18. Matheo Frisach, 19. Leo Michaux Vargas, 20. Antoine Chalus-Cercy, 21. Louis Vermeulen, 22. Baptiste Germain, 23. Mathys Belaubre

Leinster: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Tommy O’Brien, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Jimmy O’Brien, 10. Sam Prendergast, 9. Fintan Gunne, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan (c), 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. James Ryan, 6. Ryan Baird, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher, 17. Alex Usanov, 18. Tom Clarkson, 19. Conor O’Tighearnaigh, 20. Scott Penny, 21. Oliver Coffey, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Jamie Osborne

19 mins ago 3:00PM
Good afternoon!

Welcome, one and all, to The 42′s live coverage of Leinster’s Champions Cup opener against Clermont.

Leo Cullen’s side will begin their pursuit of a fifth European Cup title in France against a side who have been strong at home in recent weeks — albeit their last game at Stade Marcel-Michelin ended in an agonising defeat by European champions Bordeaux.

It’s Gavan Casey with you here. Kick-off is at 3:15pm, and if you don’t have access to Premier Sports 2 or you’re simply out and about, I’ll bring you blow-by-blow coverage — or close enough — throughout the afternoon.

harry-plummer-matthew-carley-and-dan-sheehan-at-the-coin-toss-ahead-of-the-match Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

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