Replacements: 16. Peniami Narisia, 17. Sacha Lotrian, 18. Matheo Frisach, 19. Leo Michaux Vargas, 20. Antoine Chalus-Cercy, 21. Louis Vermeulen, 22. Baptiste Germain, 23. Mathys Belaubre
Leinster: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Tommy O’Brien, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Jimmy O’Brien, 10. Sam Prendergast, 9. Fintan Gunne, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan (c), 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. James Ryan, 6. Ryan Baird, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan
Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher, 17. Alex Usanov, 18. Tom Clarkson, 19. Conor O’Tighearnaigh, 20. Scott Penny, 21. Oliver Coffey, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Jamie Osborne
Welcome, one and all, to The 42′s live coverage of Leinster’s Champions Cup opener against Clermont.
Leo Cullen’s side will begin their pursuit of a fifth European Cup title in France against a side who have been strong at home in recent weeks — albeit their last game at Stade Marcel-Michelin ended in an agonising defeat by European champions Bordeaux.
It’s Gavan Casey with you here. Kick-off is at 3:15pm, and if you don’t have access to Premier Sports 2 or you’re simply out and about, I’ll bring you blow-by-blow coverage — or close enough — throughout the afternoon.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Clermont v Leinster, Champions Cup
Joey Carbery is set to make his second debut for Leinster off the bench in Clermont-Ferrand.
It’s a strong Leinster starting side in which Fintan Gunne is the only non-international!
Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Your referee will be Matthew Carley of England.
Clermont: 15. Justin Bouraux, 14. Bautista Delguy, 13. AJ Lam, 12. Léon Darricarrere, 11. Joris Jurand, 10. Harry Plummer (c), 9. Baptiste Jauneau, 1. Giorgi Akhaladze, 2. Barnabe Massa, 3. Nohem Ez Zahouany, 4. Thibaud Lanen, 5. Darcy Swain, 6. Killian Tixeront, 7. Anthime Hemery, 8. Kevin Noah
Replacements: 16. Peniami Narisia, 17. Sacha Lotrian, 18. Matheo Frisach, 19. Leo Michaux Vargas, 20. Antoine Chalus-Cercy, 21. Louis Vermeulen, 22. Baptiste Germain, 23. Mathys Belaubre
Leinster: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Tommy O’Brien, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Jimmy O’Brien, 10. Sam Prendergast, 9. Fintan Gunne, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan (c), 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. James Ryan, 6. Ryan Baird, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan
Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher, 17. Alex Usanov, 18. Tom Clarkson, 19. Conor O’Tighearnaigh, 20. Scott Penny, 21. Oliver Coffey, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Jamie Osborne
Welcome, one and all, to The 42′s live coverage of Leinster’s Champions Cup opener against Clermont.
Leo Cullen’s side will begin their pursuit of a fifth European Cup title in France against a side who have been strong at home in recent weeks — albeit their last game at Stade Marcel-Michelin ended in an agonising defeat by European champions Bordeaux.
It’s Gavan Casey with you here. Kick-off is at 3:15pm, and if you don’t have access to Premier Sports 2 or you’re simply out and about, I’ll bring you blow-by-blow coverage — or close enough — throughout the afternoon.
Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
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