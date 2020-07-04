This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 4 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cleveland Indians follow Washington Redskins in review of team name

The Indians replaced their logo two years ago, ditching a cartoon of a Native American named Chief Wahoo.

By Press Association Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 9:04 AM
1 hour ago 611 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5141334
View of the Indian Chief Wahoo logo on a Cleveland Indians baseball hat.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
View of the Indian Chief Wahoo logo on a Cleveland Indians baseball hat.
View of the Indian Chief Wahoo logo on a Cleveland Indians baseball hat.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL side the Cleveland Indians are to review their team name in light of recent anti-racism protests.

The Indians replaced their logo two years ago, swapping a cartoon of a Native American named Chief Wahoo with a letter C.

The review was announced hours after NFL side the Washington Redskins said they would look at their name amid outrage following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

A statement said: “The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organisation on issues of social justice.

“With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

Washington’s “thorough review” follows increasing calls for change, including from one of the team’s main sponsors FedEx.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name,” the side said in a statement.

“This review formalises the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement the league is “supportive” of the team’s move.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie