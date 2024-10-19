4 key storylines to look out for in this weekend's county final action

1. The Cannings’ double bid

Only last week, Joe Canning launched his autobiography in Portumna. He’ll hope to bring another big night to the town – and a unique double for the Canning family – this weekend.

He captains Portumna against Athenry in the Galway Senior B hurling final on Saturday (Ballinasloe, 5pm) in a clash between two clubs who have shared seven All-Ireland titles. There are four Cannings on the team: Joe, his brother and long-time goalkeeper Ivan, Ivan’s son Andrew, and another nephew, Jack. Joe hasn’t been taking it too easy in his inter-county retirement, scorching 2-13 in the semi-final to secure Port’s progress.

Meanwhile, Joe’s brother Frank Canning, who managed his home club to the 2014 All-Ireland, takes charge of Pádraig Pearses in Sunday’s Roscommon SFC final against Roscommon Gaels (Dr Hyde Park, 2pm).

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

2. New-look Banner pairing

A major breakthrough could be on the cards in Clare as Feakle contest their first final in 36 years. That 1988 title stands as their only county success for the past 80 years.

A Banner championship full of giant killings saw none of the past four finalists (Clonlara, Crusheen, Ballyea, and Éire Óg Ennis) make it past the quarter-finals. Instead, Feakle and Sixmilebridge have emerged for the first final meeting between the pair on Sunday (Cusack Park, 3pm).

The Bridge have collected 11 titles since Feakle’s last but looked on the slide when they failed to escape their group last year. Instead, they came back stronger, knocking out defending champions Clonlara before edging past Inagh-Kilnamona in a penalty shoot-out.

Feakle’s defence is anchored by Adam Hogan but former Clare panellist Shane McGrath has been their star turn. He scored 1-14 (1-5 from play) against Crusheen and added 11 points (0-6 from play) to end Cratloe’s hopes.

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

3. Four-timers or first-timers

In Dublin, it will be four-timers or first-timers as Kilmacud Crokes meet Cuala on Sunday (Parnell Park, 2.30pm).

The 2023 All-Ireland champions are unbeaten in 23 games in their home championship, although they have been pushed close to losing that record.

They drew with Thomas Davis in their final-round group game before requiring extra-time against Ballyboden St Enda’s in the quarter-final. The latter match saw Shane Walsh return to action, bagging 1-4, while Paul Mannion and Sligo-native Paddy O’Connor have also been scoring well.

Cuala, two-time All-Ireland hurling champions in the past decade, are featuring in just their second football decider and first since 1988, powered by star names Mick Fitzsimons and Con O’Callaghan.

They were knocked out in the group stage last year on score difference but have put together an impressive run of form this term, winning their five games by an average of over 10 points.

Cuala's Con O’Callaghan and Ben Shovlin of Kilmacud Crokes. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

4. The hardest title to hold

Speaking of back-to-back, no club has defended the Tyrone SFC since Carrickmore in 2005. Trillick denied Errigal Ciarán’s title defence last year and the same duo are back again this Sunday (Healy Park, 4pm).

Trillick are the club eyeing a repeat after a gripping 2023 final which required extra-time for a decision.

They did it that day without Mattie Donnelly. With their two-time All-Star fit again, Trillick have shown fine form, particularly in their 10-point semi-final defeat of Dungannon Thomas Clarkes.

Victory this weekend would mark a 10th title, while Errigal are chasing their ninth to go level with Trillick.

Powered by the Canavan brothers, Darragh and Ruairí, they have negotiated a tricky path. They drew with Clonoe in the quarter-final before the Canavans landed 0-11 between them in the replay. Peter Harte was their semi-final hero to kick a late winner against Killyclogher.

Will the holders’ curse strike again?

Ryan Gray of Trillick and Pauric Trynor of Errigal Ciarán. Andrew Paton / INPHO Andrew Paton / INPHO / INPHO