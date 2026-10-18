KERRY STAR SEÁN O’Shea inspired his club Kenmare Shamrocks to reach the Kerry senior football final for the first time after defeating North Kerry.
O’Shea’s haul of 0-8 proved crucial as Kenmare Shamrocks won the first of the senior semi-finals in Killarney today.
Kenmare were 0-6 to 0-3 in front at half-time, and extended their advantage after 45 minutes to lead by 0-11 to 0-5.
North Kerry attempted a fightback and reduced the gap to four through substitute Tadhg O’Connell. But Kenmare held firm for a historic result to march on to the final.
Dr Crokes and Spa are in action in the other semi-final today as Kenmare wait to discover their opponents in the final.
High and over the bar! Kenmare Shamrocks have done it! 🏆🔥
With North Kerry pushing for a comeback, Kenmare hold their nerve and send one over the bar to seal the victory! 👏
And just like that, we have our finalists! 🏆🔥
📺 Watch the action on #ClubberTV https://t.co/eCpfpFceAU
Meanwhile, in the Galway senior hurling championship, All-Ireland finalists Loughrea held off a spirited challenge from Craughwell to return to the senior county final and maintain their three-in-a-row bid.
Loughrea were 0-10 to 0-9 in front at half-time, but their title defence looked to be in doubt when Galway star Tom Monaghan gave Craughwell a 0-14 to 0-11 lead coming into the final 10 minutes.
However, the champions showed their experience as they rattled off seven points without reply to advance to the final, including vital scores from Jack Shaughnessy and Cullen Killeen. Jamie Ryan finished the game with 0-7 while Shaughnessy impressed with four points from play.
Loughrea will face Tommy Larkins in the decider.
More to follow on club GAA results around the country…
Related Reads
Tommy Larkins reach first Galway hurling final in 55 years, Maynooth end 110-year wait in Kildare football
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Kenmare Shamrocks reach first Kerry senior final as All-Ireland finalists Loughrea advance
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
Club GAA Results
Football
Kerry senior football semi-final
Hurling
Galway senior hurling semi-final
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KERRY STAR SEÁN O’Shea inspired his club Kenmare Shamrocks to reach the Kerry senior football final for the first time after defeating North Kerry.
O’Shea’s haul of 0-8 proved crucial as Kenmare Shamrocks won the first of the senior semi-finals in Killarney today.
Kenmare were 0-6 to 0-3 in front at half-time, and extended their advantage after 45 minutes to lead by 0-11 to 0-5.
North Kerry attempted a fightback and reduced the gap to four through substitute Tadhg O’Connell. But Kenmare held firm for a historic result to march on to the final.
Dr Crokes and Spa are in action in the other semi-final today as Kenmare wait to discover their opponents in the final.
Meanwhile, in the Galway senior hurling championship, All-Ireland finalists Loughrea held off a spirited challenge from Craughwell to return to the senior county final and maintain their three-in-a-row bid.
Loughrea were 0-10 to 0-9 in front at half-time, but their title defence looked to be in doubt when Galway star Tom Monaghan gave Craughwell a 0-14 to 0-11 lead coming into the final 10 minutes.
However, the champions showed their experience as they rattled off seven points without reply to advance to the final, including vital scores from Jack Shaughnessy and Cullen Killeen. Jamie Ryan finished the game with 0-7 while Shaughnessy impressed with four points from play.
Loughrea will face Tommy Larkins in the decider.
More to follow on club GAA results around the country…
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