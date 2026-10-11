The Downs go back-to-back in Westmeath as Tullamore complete Offaly four-in-a-row

Westmeath Senior Football Final

The Downs 1-18 St Loman’s Mullingar 0-20

Down Senior Football Final

Clonduff 1-14 Burren 1-10

Galway Senior Football Semi-Finals

Maigh Cuilinn 4-26 Annaghdown 0-08

Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-15 Corofin 2-7

Offaly Senior Football Final

Tullamore 2-16 Ferbane 1-13

Kilkenny Senior Hurling Semi-Finals

Tullaroan 1-20 Bennettsbridge 2-14

Shamrocks Ballyhale 1-18 Thomastown 1-16

Dublin Senior Hurling Semi-Finals

Cuala 2-21 Na Fianna 1-19

Kilmacud Crokes 0-20 Lucan Sarsfields 0-19

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THERE WAS PLENTY of drama around the club GAA championships today with silverware awarded in Westmeath, Down and Longford.

The Downs defended their senior football title in Westmeath after an entertaining encounter with St Loman’s Mullingar.

Niall Mitchell’s tally of 1-6 proved decisive for the champions while Westmeath star Luke Loughlin helped himself to 0-7 to hold off the challenge from St Loman’s.

John Heslin was on form for St Loman’s as he finished the tie with 0-10.

The Downs have now won three senior county titles since 2022 and are back-to-back champions for the first time since their three-in-a-row run between 1968 and 1970.

STRAIGHT INTO THE TOP CORNER! 🚀🤯 An absolute rocket from Tullamore flies into the top corner against Ferbane! WHAT A FINISH! 🔥💥 TULLAMORE TAKE THE LEAD ONCE AGAIN! 👀🍿 📺 Watch LIVE on #ClubberTV https://t.co/jTOgqe35NU — Clubber (@clubber) October 11, 2026

Tullamore won the Offaly senior football final against Ferbane to complete a four-in-a-row, and win their fifth senior crown since 2021.

The sides were deadlocked at 1-7 to 0-10 at half-time after Harry Plunkett supplied the goal for Tullamore. Cian Johnson then edged Ferbane into a three-point lead with a goal shortly after the start of the second half.

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But the champions responded with an impressive 1-6 without reply as Declan Hogan struck for their second goal in the 40th minute.

Ferbane brought it back to a four-point game in the final 10 minutes but Tullamore held firm to stand at the summit of Offaly once again.

Michael Flynn is putting on an exhibition 👏 @ClonguishGAA are firmly in the driving seat 🏎️ @OfficialLDGAA | #ClubberTV 📺 https://t.co/dxiVganCCx — Clubber (@clubber) October 11, 2026

The Clonduff club were crowned Down senior football champions for the first time in 26 years after a four-point win over Burren.

Clonduff were five points clear at half-time, with Charlie Carr slotting a goal to give them a 1-6 to 0-4 advantage. A point from Eamon Brown put Clonduff nine points in front in the second half before Burren responded with a goal from Niall Toner.

Connor Toner made it a three-point game with a two-pointer in injury-time but Clonduff held on to end the famine.

In Longford, Clonguish ended a 17-year wait to become senior football champions after they dominated holders Killoe by 14 points.

Clonguish were leading by 0-10 to 1-2 at the break with Gavin Farrelly scoring a goal for Killoe which was the first score of the game.

But Clonguish controlled the tie after that early setback, scoring 10 points in a row to take a commanding lead into half-time.

Clonguish continued to dictate the terms in the second, reducing Killoe to just four points as Michael Flynn picked up the man of the match award with an impressive tally of 1-9.

MAIGH CULLEN MAKE IT 3⃣ Niall Walsh adds a third goal before half-time for @maighcuilinn 📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/Gwaq6E76lF @Galway_GAA https://t.co/Lm4BlMjogz — StreamSport.ie (@StreamsportI) October 11, 2026

In the Galway senior football championship, a repeat of last year’s final is in store after holders Maigh Cuilinn and Salthill-Knocknacarra won their respective semi-finals.

Defending champions Maigh Cuilinn returned to the final after an emphatic semi-final win over Annaghdown.

Two goals from Dessie Conneely and another major from the boot of Niall Walsh gave Maigh Cuilinn a comfortable 3-8 to 0-6 lead at half-time. Peter Cooke, making his first start of the season for Maigh Cuilinn, added their fourth goal of the game in the second half.

Conneely finished the game with 2-16 to help ease Maigh Cuilinn into the final.

In the other semi-final, Salthill-Knocknacarra held off Corofin to advance. Goals from Shane Canavan and Jason Leonard kept Corofin in touch, but last year’s finalists marched on with Rob Finnerty, Matthew Thompson and Daniel O’Flaherty all finding their range from beyond the two-point arc.

Cuala will contest both the Dublin senior football and hurling deciders in 2026 after their hurlers dethroned three-in-a-row champions Na Fianna. Kilmacud Crokes won the other semi-final by one point against last year’s finalists Lucan Sarsfields.

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The Cuala footballers advanced after defeating Leinster champions Ballyboden St Enda’s last week. And their hurlers followed that example with a five-point win over 2025 All-Ireland winners Na Fianna to end their hopes of completing a Dublin four-in-a-row.

Conall O’Toole and Colm Cronin accounted for Cuala’s goals, with O’Toole’s score giving Cuala a 1-11 to 0-11 half-time lead. The pair combined for 2-5 as Cuala prevailed.

Conall O'Toole finds the next early in the game 👏 #PTSBchampionships https://t.co/QIRsaRSPNm — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) October 11, 2026

A goal from AJ Murphy on 54 minutes left just one point between the teams, but Cronin struck for the net shortly after to push Cuala to victory.

Kilmacud Crokes finished with 14 players as they emerged with a one-point win over Lucan. Brian Sheehy was dismissed in the 39th minute with two yellow cards as last year’s finalists looked destined to return to the decider after leading 0-11 to 0-7 at half-time.

But Kilmacud continued to battle as goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons and substitute Ger Veale hit crucial injury-time points to ensure their progression to the final.

Ballyhale Shamrocks remain on course for back-to-back success in Kilkenny after defeating Thomastown in the semi-final. Tullaroan will provide the opposition after overcoming Bennettsbridge in the other semi-final.

Kilkenny stalwart TJ Reid finished with a haul of 0-8 to help keep Ballyhale’s title defence on track while Eoin Cody and Adrian Mullen combined for five points from play.

Both sides scored goals in the closing stages of a tight game. John Donnelly netted in the 57th minute for the 2024 champions before Niall Shortall raised a green flag at the other end for Ballyhale who are heading back to the final.

Niall Shortall seals the deal for @BallyhaleGAA 🔥 Shamrocks edge out Thomastown in a cagey affair 💪 @KilkennyCLG | #ClubberTV https://t.co/2YoDy2hF1U — Clubber (@clubber) October 11, 2026

Tullaroan are through to their first senior county final since 1994 after prevailing against Bennettsbridge.

Tullaroan were 1-13 to 1-8 in front at half-time with Liam Blanchfield providing the goal for Bennettsbridge before Gearóid Dunne responded with a major for the winners.

Blanchfield struck again with another goal for Bennettsbridge in the second half, but Tullaroan did enough to reach the final, with Shane Walsh and Dylan Simpson hitting 14 points between them.

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