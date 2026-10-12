Dublin's southside superclasico, Luke Loughlin in the scores and Clonduff's emotional win

1. Pádraic Maher getting the rewards with Thurles Sars

31 is no age at all for a hurler to have to retire.

And when that hurler came as honest and full-hearted as Pádraic Maher, it came as a serious blow to his county Tipperary, and his club Thurles Sarsfields.

He first noticed something not right in the drawn 2021 county final against Loughmore-Castleiney, and by the time of the replay – which they lost – it was present. His brain was affected, and he had to give up hurling right there and then on the spot.

He threw himself into coaching, and on Sunday, managed Sarsfields to their 37th county title at the expense of Moycarkey-Borris.

Pádraic Maher gets stuck into the celebrations. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

A quick personal story: a few years back, I messaged him for the first time that a nephew of a cousin had read his book half a dozen times and ended up supporting Leeds United.

I was on the mooch for an autograph. Instead, he sent a signed hurley and a Tipperary training jersey.

A class act.

2. Can the Empire Strike Back in Kilkenny?

When Tullaroan beat Bennettsbridge 1-20 to 2-14 in the Kilkenny semi-finals, it represented their first time to make it back to a final in 32 years.

The scoreline that day shows just how far hurling has travelled as a scoring spectacle. ‘The Sash’ won that encounter, beating Dicksboro 1-6 to 0-6.

As it happens, that put Tullaroan’s tally at the top of the Kilkenny senior championship leaderboard to 20. Miles ahead of nearest challengers Bennettsbridge on 12, and Shamrocks Ballyhale on 11.

In the meantime, Ballyhale have won a dozen Tom Walsh Cups of their own, sneaking into the lead last year with 21 titles all in.

Which makes it all the more juicy that Tullaroan will meet . . . Ballyhale in the decider.

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3. Luke Loughlin’s powers of recovery as The Downs win in Westmeath

Anyone familiar with the very personal and raw accounts that Luke Loughlin has given of his life and his struggles with addiction will be well aware of his powers of recovery.

That dedication naturally carries over into his sporting life and back in April, he suffered a horrendous hamstring tear and tendon rupture, just when it appeared he was set to enjoy another glorious summer of kicking two-pointers.

Ian Martin celebrates for The Downs. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

After getting his operation the day before Westmeath won the Leinster title, he set about his recovery and made it back to shine for his club, The Downs, as they defended their county title on Sunday. Loughlin notched 0-7 as they beat St Loman’s 1-18 to 0-20.

4. South Dublin is hurling country

Never mind going along on Friday nights to watch The ‘Ster at the D4-tress; the choice of sport among the denizens of south Dublin is, unquestionably, hurling.

Oh yes, that most hang sammich and country cousin activity well and truly has its soily fingers dug deep into the affections of those from south of the Liffey, as Cuala and Kilmacud Crokes have set up the first all-south-Dublin final since 2020, when Cuala beat Ballyboden St Enda’s.

Jamie Conroy and Sean Moran congratulate each other after Cuala knock out Na Fianna. Ken Sutton Ken Sutton

It’s a phenomenon that we will look at in the coming weeks, how population trends and other factors have had an influence in the shift of absolute power that was the preserve of clubs from the capital’s northside (even allowing for Na Fianna’s stunning All-Ireland win last year).

Those that have fallen off the pace include Craobh Chiaráin (last title in 2006), St Vincent’s (1993, with a final appearance in 2010) and O’Tooles (2002, reaching a final in 2011).

5. Next generation of Carrs in Clonduff

Go back 80 years, and you had Aidan Carr who was on the Down team that won a Junior All-Ireland in 1946.

When they became the first county from the northern six counties to win an All-Ireland, it was Barney Carr who was the manager.

Their nephew Ross won two All-Irelands with Down and his son Aidan had a distinguished career in the red and black. Now, there is another generation of Carrs in Senan, Charlie and Ross junior who played their part in delivering Clonduff’s first Down title in 26 years by beating Burren.

Stephen Clonville and Charlie Carr hold Lorcan Branagan's jersey while they raise the Frank O'Hare Cup. Bryan Keane Bryan Keane

Among all the emotion, the players paid tribute to the memory of their former teammate, Lorcan Branagan. The Clonduff dual player had been holidaying in Australia in May 2024 when he was killed in an accident. His name was evoked many times as they celebrated a famous win under manager Gearóid Adams.