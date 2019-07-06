This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I hope Beyonce saw that. I'd love to go to a concert,' says Wimbledon's 15-year-old star

Cori Gauff saw off Polona Hercog with a stunning fightback on Friday evening.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 9:16 AM
37 minutes ago 1,150 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4713262
Cori Gauff celebrates at Wimbledon.
CORI GAUFF HOPED Beyonce was watching her progress as she lit up Wimbledon again on Centre Court.

The 15-year-old became the youngest All England Club qualifier of the Open Era, then beat idol Venus Williams and is now into round four, having seen off Polona Hercog with a stunning fightback on Friday.

Gauff’s profile is growing by the day and she has maintained a belief she can win the whole tournament, yet pop superstar Beyonce would still have her feeling starstruck.

The American revealed an Instagram post from Beyonce’s mother was her favourite message of the week so far.

“The most unexpected message I received wasn’t really a message,” she said. “Miss Tina Knowles, Beyonce’s mum, posted me on Instagram. I was like screaming.

“I don’t know, I hope Beyonce saw that. I hope she told her daughter about me because I would love to go to a concert.”

Source: Wimbledon/YouTube

Gauff, clearly already supremely confident on the big stage, was keen to push her other music interests, too.

She encouraged reporters to download Jaden Smith’s new album before a single question had been asked, while she suggested her prize money would be going on his clothing range.

“Okay, cool. That’s cool,” she grinned after being informed she had earned $200,000. “I can’t buy a car because I can’t drive.

“I don’t know. I hate spending money, to be honest. I don’t really know. Maybe I’m going to buy some more MSFTSrep, which is Jaden’s line, buy some hoodies from that.”

Asked if she was happier to win or listen to Smith’s new album, Gauff amusingly replied: “Both. I was super happy that his album came out because it’s been long-anticipated, at least for me.”

