COLE PALMER HAS signed a contract extension keeping him at Chelsea until 2034.
The new deal extends the England forward’s commitment by a year, with Palmer having signed for an extra two years until 2033 in August 2024.
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The 24-year-old said on chelseafc.com: “Chelsea means a lot to me and I think the club is going in the right direction, so I’m delighted to sign and I’m obviously very happy.
“Speaking to the owners, to the sporting directors and obviously the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence, so it was only right to sign.
“Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions. I feel like we win major trophies here consistently and I want to be a part of that and play a big role in it, too.”
Palmer excelled upon joining the Blues from Manchester City in August 2023 and has made 91 goal contributions in 138 appearances so far.
He struggled with a persistent groin problem last season and was rebuked by England head coach Thomas Tuchel after not making himself available for the recent internationals, with Chelsea keen to manage his load.
Palmer has started the season strongly, though, scoring four goals in seven appearances.
Blues boss Xabi Alonso insisted on Friday that Palmer, who missed out on the World Cup, is committed to England, saying: “He has to be fully fit to play.
“And, when he’s fully fit, he will enjoy his minutes. We need him in that moment: the club and the national team.”
This is the latest deal stretching into the 2030s given out by Chelsea and follows on from recent contracts signed by Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto.
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Cole Palmer signs Chelsea contract extension
COLE PALMER HAS signed a contract extension keeping him at Chelsea until 2034.
The new deal extends the England forward’s commitment by a year, with Palmer having signed for an extra two years until 2033 in August 2024.
The 24-year-old said on chelseafc.com: “Chelsea means a lot to me and I think the club is going in the right direction, so I’m delighted to sign and I’m obviously very happy.
“Speaking to the owners, to the sporting directors and obviously the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence, so it was only right to sign.
“Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions. I feel like we win major trophies here consistently and I want to be a part of that and play a big role in it, too.”
Palmer excelled upon joining the Blues from Manchester City in August 2023 and has made 91 goal contributions in 138 appearances so far.
He struggled with a persistent groin problem last season and was rebuked by England head coach Thomas Tuchel after not making himself available for the recent internationals, with Chelsea keen to manage his load.
Palmer has started the season strongly, though, scoring four goals in seven appearances.
Blues boss Xabi Alonso insisted on Friday that Palmer, who missed out on the World Cup, is committed to England, saying: “He has to be fully fit to play.
“And, when he’s fully fit, he will enjoy his minutes. We need him in that moment: the club and the national team.”
This is the latest deal stretching into the 2030s given out by Chelsea and follows on from recent contracts signed by Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto.
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