Cole Palmer left out of Chelsea's Conference League squad and won't face Shamrock Rovers

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL not have to worry about Cole Palmer when they take on Chelsea in the Uefa Conference League later this year.
The 22-year-old has not been included in Enzo Maresca’s squad for the league phase of the competition, which sees the Blues host Rovers at Stamford Bridge on 19 December.
It’s understood that Palmer has been left out for load management purposes in a season that is scheduled to end with Chelsea’s participation in the new Club World Cup.
Palmer, who has registered a goal and four assists in the Premier League this season, has also withdrawn from Lee Carsley’s England squad for Saturday’s Nations League opener against Ireland in the Aviva Stadium.
Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana have also been left out of Chelsea’s European squad. The duo spent much of the 2023-24 campaign out through injury and the club have decided to manage their minutes.
Blues skipper Reece James was named in the squad despite currently being sidelined with a hamstring injury, but fellow England full-back Ben Chilwell was not included.
Chelsea are one of 32 teams to have qualified for next summer’s Club World Cup, which is scheduled to run from 15 June to 13 July.
Chelsea – Uefa Conference League squad
Player List A
- Robert Sanchez
- Filip Jorgensen
- Lucas Bergstrom
- Axel Disasi
- Marc Cucurella
- Tosin Adarabioyo
- Benoit Badiashile
- Reece James
- Malo Gusto
- Renato Veiga
- Enzo Fernandez
- Noni Madueke
- Carney Chukwuemeka
- Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
- Moises Caicedo
- Cesare Casadei
- Pedro Neto
- Mykhailo Mudryk
- Joao Felix
- Nicolas Jackson
- Christopher Nkunku
- Jadon Sancho
- Marc Guiu
Player List B
- Levi Colwill
- Josh Acheampong
- Kiano Dyer
- Tyrique George
- Harrison McMahon
- Max Merrick