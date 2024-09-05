Cole Palmer left out of Chelsea's Conference League squad and won't face Shamrock Rovers

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL not have to worry about Cole Palmer when they take on Chelsea in the Uefa Conference League later this year.

The 22-year-old has not been included in Enzo Maresca’s squad for the league phase of the competition, which sees the Blues host Rovers at Stamford Bridge on 19 December.

It’s understood that Palmer has been left out for load management purposes in a season that is scheduled to end with Chelsea’s participation in the new Club World Cup.

Palmer, who has registered a goal and four assists in the Premier League this season, has also withdrawn from Lee Carsley’s England squad for Saturday’s Nations League opener against Ireland in the Aviva Stadium.

Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana have also been left out of Chelsea’s European squad. The duo spent much of the 2023-24 campaign out through injury and the club have decided to manage their minutes.

Blues skipper Reece James was named in the squad despite currently being sidelined with a hamstring injury, but fellow England full-back Ben Chilwell was not included.

Chelsea are one of 32 teams to have qualified for next summer’s Club World Cup, which is scheduled to run from 15 June to 13 July.

Chelsea – Uefa Conference League squad

Player List A

Robert Sanchez

Filip Jorgensen

Lucas Bergstrom

Axel Disasi

Marc Cucurella

Tosin Adarabioyo

Benoit Badiashile

Reece James

Malo Gusto

Renato Veiga

Enzo Fernandez

Noni Madueke

Carney Chukwuemeka

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Moises Caicedo

Cesare Casadei

Pedro Neto

Mykhailo Mudryk

Joao Felix

Nicolas Jackson

Christopher Nkunku

Jadon Sancho

Marc Guiu

Player List B