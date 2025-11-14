'There's a lot of joy. The players are connecting the nation' - Ireland U17 boss O'Brien

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U17 manager Colin O’Brien says his players are “connecting the nation” on their brilliant World Cup run in Qatar.

The Young Boys In Green progressed to the last 16 of the tournament after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Canada this evening. They face Switzerland next Tuesday.

“Right now it’s a lot of joy,” O’Brien reflected after a 1-1 draw was settled by a 9-8 shootout success.

“I have no doubt the players’ families, the clubs, everyone watching back home in Ireland, I’d say there’s a lot of joy in people’s houses tonight. That’s what the players are bringing, they are connecting the nation, tonight every emotion, player, staff and supporter went through.

“But that’s knockout football. We have come out on the right side of it tonight and showed great nerve to get the outcome.”

Full time scenes! We’re into the last 16 🇮🇪🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/ca9ootQJA4 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) November 14, 2025

The Corkman paid tribute to penalty shootout hero, goalkeeper Alex Noonan, and all of the players who stepped up in a heated spot kicks marathon.

O’Brien was “fully confident” Ireland would prevail.

“We back him, we have known Alex a long time. I’ve seen him save penalties in training and at his club, and tonight he stepped up. We knew he’d make a save at least and he pulled off two big ones for us.

“Penalties is something we let them do, it’s not something they’d be jovial or floothering about doing, they have to take it seriously. It’s like practicing your passing, control, heading. Their practice has paid off. We have see them every day taking penalties and I was fully confident that they’d score.

“We did that and then you need Alex to make a save or two. We are over the moon. Ireland into the last-16 of the U17 World Cup.”

Noonan joined his manager in savouring in the success as Ireland extended their stay in Doha after sudden death drama.

“It’s unbelievable when you think about it,” the Shamrock Rovers ‘keeper said. “It’s a great feeling especially to do it on front of your family and all your friends watching at home. Overall, it’s a great feeling.

“I knew I was next up (to take a penalty) after the one I saved at the end. You do get a bit nervous obviously, as you want to do well, and you’re nervous about not doing well.

Noonan (centre) celebrates after the game. ©INPHO ©INPHO

“I turned down my back sometimes, I was nervous as you can’t control anything. I had full confidence in the lads to get the job done.

“You have to have a really strong mentality. When you concede late you can put your head down and sulk or moan, but the lads did the opposite, The mentality was very good.”

O’Brien expects an “interesting game” against Switzerland next: their opponents won 3-0 when the sides met in friendly action in September, while Ireland rescued a 1-1 draw in a rematch last month. The Swiss beat Egypt 3-1 today to seal their progression.

“At least we get the extra day’s recovery on this side as we don’t play until Tuesday,” said O’Brien. “They need that bit of time to enjoy the moment, rest and recovery is important but they need a real down day tomorrow.

“For staff there’s no down day, we have to prepare. It will be an interesting game, it will be two good teams going at it on Tuesday. We played them in September and October, both teams know each other know each other inside out.”