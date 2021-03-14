BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 14 March 2021
Two goals for Cavan's Sheridan but Tipp's O'Dwyer celebrates as Brisbane defeat Collingwood

Brisbane won the big AFLW clash 35-32 against Collingwood.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 11:07 AM
18 minutes ago 336 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5381018
Cavan's Aisling Sheridan and Tipperary's Orla O'Dwyer.
Image: PA
Cavan's Aisling Sheridan and Tipperary's Orla O'Dwyer.
Cavan's Aisling Sheridan and Tipperary's Orla O'Dwyer.
Image: PA

CAVAN’S AISLING SHERIDAN scored two goals but it wasn’t enough to prevent Collingwood losing their first AFLW game of the season today.

pjimage (5) Collingwood's Aisling Sheridan and Brisbane's Orla O'Dwyer.

Instead the Brisbane Lions and Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer were left celebrating after the Round 7 clash as they claimed a 35-32 win at Whitten Oval.

The result leaves Collingwood, Brisbane and Fremantle all with 6-1 win-loss records at the top of the table with just two rounds of the regular season left to play.

O’Dwyer had 11 disposals and scored one behind during the game for Brisbane.

Sheridan had got Collingwood off to a great start with the opening goal of the game and was on the mark again in the final quarter as they chased down the Lions.

But Brisbane, who were ahead 26-16 at half-time and 34-16 after the third quarter, and preserved their advantage to ultimately win. Today’s other game saw Fremantle defeat Carlton 45-41.

