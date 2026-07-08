Colm Lyons named as All-Ireland final referee

CORK REFEREE COLM Lyons has been appointed to take charge of the All-Ireland senior hurling final between Limerick and Galway on Sunday, 19 July.

The Nemo Rangers clubman will be the man in the middle for his second national showpiece, following the 2022 final which saw the Treaty defeat Kilkenny.

He has previously refereed both counties during this year’s championship.

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Lyons oversaw Limerick’s victory over Tipperary in his most recent appointment on 24 May, and two Galway round-robin games against Kilkenny and Dublin. He was also the standby referee for the Limerick-Clare semi-final and Galway-Dublin Leinster final.

Wexford’s James Owens, who had been considered a front-runner for the job, has been named as the standby referee and a line umpire, alongside Chris Mooney of Dublin.

Lyons, who has 38 championship matches under his belt since his 2012 debut, has also thrown in Leinster and Munster finals (2017 and 2024 respectively), the National League final (2017), All-Ireland Club finals (2018 and ’20), and the All-Ireland minor final (2012).

Clareman Niall Malone has been announced as the fourth official, while David Grogan of Tipperary will be the HawkEye official.

Lyons’ umpires on the day will be Ciarán Hanley from the Brian Dillons club, Jim McEvoy from Blarney, and Philip Mackey and Finian Mullane, both from Nemo Rangers.