Con O'Callaghan named as new Dublin senior football captain

CON O’CALLAGHAN HAS been named as the new Dublin senior football captain.

The Cuala player’s role was announced this evening by Dublin GAA ahead of their Leinster championship opener this Sunday against Wicklow in Aughrim, with Castleknock’s Ciarán Kilkenny set to be the vice-captain.

James McCarthy, who retired last winter, had been captained for the previous few seasons, including for the 2023 All-Ireland triumph. Jonny Cooper captained Dublin in 2021 to Leinster honours, while Stephen Cluxton had been Dublin’s leader during their glittering spell of success between 2013 and 2020.

O’Callaghan helped guide Cuala to All-Ireland senior club football glory in January, adding to the hurling success he tasted at that level with his club in 2017 and 2018.

In Dublin colours, he has won six All-Ireland senior medals, an All-Ireland U21 championship in 2017, while he is a three-time All-Star for his exploits in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

