Con O'Callaghan starts as Dublin name team to face Wexford

David O’Hanlon, Lee Gannon and John Small also come into the side.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Apr 2022, 1:45 PM
Con O'Callaghan (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DUBLIN HAVE named their side to face Wexford in this evening’s Leinster Quarter Final, with Con O’Callaghan among the starters.

O’Callaghan is one of four players to come in from last month’s league game with Monaghan.

David O’Hanlon, Lee Gannon and John Small also start, while Michael Shiel, David Byrne, Jonny Cooper and Niall Scully make way.

The game begins at 6.30pm at Chadwicks Wexford Park and is live on Sky Sports.

Dublin team:

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Tom Lahiff (St. Jude’s)

10. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)
11. Brian Howard (Raheny)
12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

