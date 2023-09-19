Bealham and Conan take part in Ireland training ahead of Boks clash

BACK ROW JACK Conan and tighthead prop Finlay Bealham both took some part in Ireland training in Tours today ahead of this weekend’s huge World Cup clash with South Africa.

Conan has been sidelined with a foot injury since early August and has been rehabilitating away from the rest of the squad in recent weeks but he returned to the pitch to do some running last week and took part in the session today.

Ireland have been optimistic about Conan being available for selection for the clash with the Springboks, but it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to convince Andy Farrell to include him in his matchday 23 for Saturday night’s clash in Paris.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Conan at Ireland training earlier today. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Bealham, meanwhile, was withdrawn with a head injury 10 minutes after coming on at half time against Tonga last Saturday and did not return to the action.

However, he was on the pitch with Ireland earlier today and if he is fit, he’s a certainty to be selected on the bench as back-up to Tadhg Furlong.

Hooker Dan Sheehan returned to full training last week after overcoming a foot injury and Ireland have said they expect him to be available for selection this weekend.

Ireland assistant coach John Fogarty is due to speak to the media in Tours this afternoon and may provide further clarity on Conan and Bealham.