Sligo's Coolera Strandhill make history to win Connacht senior football final

Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo) 1-15

Padraig Pearses (Roscommon) 1-14

(After extra-time)

SLIGO’S COOLERA-STRANDHILL made history by landing their first Connacht senior club football title, and their county’s first since 1983, in dramatic fashion this afternoon.

They held off Roscommon kingpins Padraig Pearses by a point after extra-time in Markievicz Park.

Padraig Pearses were ahead 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time and got an early second-half boost when Declan Kenny drilled a penalty to the net. Coolera trailed 1-8 to 0-6 but recovered to force extra-time, Kevin Banks firing over a late point to tie the game at 1-9 to 0-12.

The crucial score arrived in extra-time when Ross Doherty found the net for the Sligo side and they held off a late Padraig Pearses fightback to set up an All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin’s Cuala.

