Late heartbreak for Connacht in thriller with Montpellier

Montpellier 35

Connacht 29

CONNACHT FINISHED THEIR Champions Cup campaign with a narrow, high-scoring defeat away to Montpellier.

This game was a dead-rubber – neither side could qualify for the knockout stages – and with a game free of pressure was drenched with tries, nine in total.

Connacht were staring into a hammering after half an hour, when Montpellier touched down for a third try, both converted and unanswered. The Westerners then sparked into life, running in three tries in ten minutes – the third through the returning Kieran Marmion – meant the sides retired for the dressing rooms level at 21 points apiece.

Kyle Godwin then crossed for Connacht four minutes after the break, to which Montpellier replied with their fourth try through Reilhac.

Connacht quickly retook a one-point lead with a Jack Carty penalty a couple of minutes before the hour mark..which they held until the final minute of normal time, when Montpellier crossed for the game’s ninth and final try.

The result means Connacht finish bottom of their pool, albeit having collected the same number of points as Montepellier.