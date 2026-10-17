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LIVE: Connacht v Saracens, Champions Cup
KICK-OFF! Saracens get us underway in Galway, with French referee
Pierre Brouset the man in the middle.
The teams are out on the pitch, and observing a minute’s silence for Lions player Hyron Andrews following his tragic death.
Team News
Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
Saracens are pretty much fully locked and loaded, stacked with England internationals.
15. Elliot Daly
14. Noah Caluori
13. Nick Tompkins
12. Sione Va’enuku
11. Rotimi Segun
10. Owen Farrell
9. Tomos Williams
1. Eroni Mawi
2. Jamie George
3. Marcus Street
4. Olamide Sodeke
5. Hugh Tizard
6. Maro Itoje
7. Toby Knight
8. Ben Earl
Replacements
16. Eoghan Clarke
17. Phil Brantingham
18. Corné Weilbach
19. Nick Isiekwe
20. Nathan Michelow
21. Alfie Barbeary
22. Tom James
23. Fergus Burke
Team News
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Here’s how Connacht will line out, with Mack Hansen notably rested. Cian Prendergast captains the side, with Ciarán Frawley set for his home debut for his new side.
15. Sam Gilbert
14. Finn Treacy
13. Cathal Forde
12. Bundee Aki
11. Shane Jennings
10. Ciarán Frawley
9. Colm Reilly
1. Francois van Wyk
2. Matthew Victory
3. Sam Illo
4. Darragh Murray
5. Josh Murphy
6. Cian Prendergast – captain
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Sean Jansen
Replacements:
16. Eoin de Buitléar
17. Billy Bohan
18. Thomas Connolly
19. Niall Murray
20. Sean O’Brien
21. Caolin Blade
22. Josh Ioane
23. Daniel Ryan
Connacht are back in the Champions Cup, and they open with a difficult challenge against Saracens at Dexcom Stadium.
After four years in the Challenge Cup, the western province mark their return to the top-flight at home to the three-time champions.
Kick-off in Galway is at 5.30pm, with the action live on Premier Sports 1. We’ll keep you up to date right here.
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