Dublin: 4°C Thursday 25 November 2021
Connacht football semi-final called off due to Covid

Padraig Pearse’s of Roscommon and Galway champions Mountbellew-Moylough will have to wait at least a week before squaring off.

By John Fallon Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 10:54 AM
1 hour ago 1,691 Views 0 Comments
Dr Hyde Park was due to host the encounter this weekend.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

THE CONNACHT COUNCIL will meet tonight (THURS) to fix a new date for the provincial senior football semi-final between Padraig Pearse’s of Roscommon and Galway champions Mountbellew-Moylough.

The clash was due to go ahead at Hyde Park on Sunday but has been called off due to a Covid outbreak.

It’s expected that the game will be rescheduled for the following weekend. The other semi-final between Knockmore of Mayo and Sigo’s Tourlestrane takes place on Saturday week in Ballina. The final is scheduled for the second or third weekend in January.

Padraig Pearse’s versus Mountbellew-Moylough was due to be TG4′s early game on Sunday, followed by the Tipperary senior hurling final replay (3:15pm). The42 has sought confirmation as to whether or not the broadcaster will show a different early game in its stead, with an update to follow.

Both Padraig Pearse’s and Mountbellew-Moylough are chasing their first Connacht title. Pearse’s were beaten by Corofin in the 2019 final, having won their first ever Roscommon title.

Mountbellew-Moylough recently bridged a 35-year gap to win their fifth Galway crown and won their first ever game in the Connacht championship when they defeated Sean O’Heslin’s from Leitrim in the quarter-finals last weekend by 0-16 to 2-8.

