Bundee Aki set to make first Connacht start of the season in trip to Glasgow

IRELAND’S BUNDEE AKI is set to make his first start of the season for Connacht as they travel to take on Glasgow Warriors in the URC at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday evening (kick-off, 7.45pm).

The star centre will be in a team that includes all seven players who were named in the Irish summer tour.

Props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo have been named to start after impressive cameos off the bench last week against Benetton, while Darragh Murray, captain Cian Prendergast, Sean Jansen and Ciarán Frawley are all retained.

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There are five other changes to Stuart Lancaster’s side as hooker Eoin de Buitléar, lock Niall Murray, back rower Paul Boyle, and backs Shayne Bolton and Josh Ioane all come in to the team.

Ioane starts in the back three alongside Bolton and Mack Hansen, while Cathal Forde continues at inside-centre beside Aki. Scrum-half Caolin Blade completes the team.

“I was very proud of the way the lads dug out the five points in Italy last week against a strong Benetton side.

“It’s great to have all 7 Irish players now available, so there’s plenty of competition for places which is what we need in the squad,” Lancaster said. “We’re expecting a massive challenge from Glasgow who have quality across the field and are always tough to beat in Scotstoun. That said we know them well after recent meetings with them so we’ll have to be at our very best.”

Our matchday squad to face @GlasgowWarriors tomorrow at Scotstoun: ✅ Bundee's back ✅ All 7️⃣ players on Ireland's summer tour in starting XV ✅ That back three 🤤 🔗 https://t.co/h810jhuTN4 https://t.co/034zKUW2a3 — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) October 8, 2026

Connacht Team v Glasgow Warriors

15. Josh Ioane (34)

14. Shayne Bolton (39)

13. Bundee Aki (166)

12. Cathal Forde (73)

11. Mack Hansen (44)

10. Ciarán Frawley (1)

9. Caolin Blade (218)

1. Billy Bohan (16)

2. Eoin de Buitléar (25)

3. Sam Illo (50)

4. Darragh Murray (60)

5. Niall Murray (97)

6. Cian Prendergast (106) (C)

7. Paul Boyle (140)

8. Sean Jansen (47)

Replacements