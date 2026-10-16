Mack Hansen rested for Connacht squad to face Saracens

CONNACHT RUGBY HEAD coach Stuart Lancaster has named his matchday 23 for tomorrow’s Investec Champions Cup opener against Saracens at Dexcom Stadium (k/o 5.30pm).

Cian Prendergast captains the side from a strong-looking back row that includes Shamus Hurley-Langton and number 8 Sean Jansen.

There are three changes in the tight five from last week’s game in Glasgow, with prop Francois van Wyk, hooker Matthew Victory and lock Josh Murphy coming into the starting XV. Tighthead Sam Illo and lock Darragh Murray complete the pack.

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Matthew Victory. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

In the backs there’s a start for scrum-half Colm Reilly alongside Ciarán Frawley, who’ll make his home debut for the province, while the centre partnership of Bundee Aki and Cathal Forde is unchanged.

There’s an all-new back three of full-back Sam Gilbert, and wingers Finn Treacy and Shane Jennings to complete the side.

The bench includes tighthead prop Thomas Connolly, who will make his debut if called upon, and Academy winger Daniel Ryan, who made his debut last season.

Extended terracing has been installed at both games to cater for the large numbers expected, with very limited tickets remaining at connachtrugby.ie

Commenting on his team selection, Stuart Lancaster said, “There’s a huge amount of excitement in the squad ahead of tomorrow. We fought hard to get back playing Champions Cup rugby, and now that we’re here we want to seize the opportunity.

“I obviously know Saracens well. They’re full of quality internationals and have made a strong start to the season, so we’re well aware of the task ahead of us, but it’s one we’re relishing.

“In terms of our selection, Mack and Finlay are rested after playing in the first 3 games of the season, and tomorrow has come a bit too soon for the likes of Will Connors, Dave Heffernan and Harry West, but they’ve all completed training this week and should be available for Zebre next week.”

Connacht

15. Sam Gilbert 14. Finn Treacy 13. Cathal Forde 12. Bundee Aki 11. Shane Jennings 10. Ciarán Frawley 9. Colm Reilly

1. Francois van Wyk 2. Matthew Victory 3. Sam Illo 4. Darragh Murray 5. Josh Murphy 6. Cian Prendergast © 7. Shamus Hurley-Langton 8. Sean Jansen

Replacements

16. Eoin de Buitléar 17. Billy Bohan 18. Thomas Connolly 19. Niall Murray 20. Sean O’Brien 21. Caolin Blade 22. Josh Ioane 23. Daniel Ryan