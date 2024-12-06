Connacht face Zebre without four Ireland internationals

CONNACHT ARE MINUS their four internationals as they face Zebre in the Challenge Cup at Dexcom Stadium tomorrow at 8pm (Premier Sports 1).

As was flagged on Tuesday, Mack Hansen, Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Cian Prendergast have been given this week off after the Autumn internationals and do not feature in the matchday 23.

There are milestones for Caolin Blade and Paul Boyle, with the players making their 200th and 100th appearances for the province.

Boyle will line out as co-captain for the game, with Cathal Forde.

🟢 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🦅



Ready for the Challenge tomorrow at Dexcom Stadium ✊



🔗 https://t.co/j412Ne0Lqb



Caolin Blade 2⃣0⃣0⃣ 🧢

Paul Boyle 1⃣0⃣0⃣🧢



Chay Mullins debut 🟢🦅



Academy players Fiachna Barrett and Sean Naughton in line for potential debuts#OneConnacht pic.twitter.com/dm3gUB1LWA — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) December 6, 2024

Elsewhere there’s a debut Chay Mullins, who has been named to start on the right wing. Mullins joined the Connacht Academy setup in 2022 and signed his first pro contract in the summer, before representing the Ireland Sevens at the Paris Olympics.

He lines out in a back three of full-back Shane Jennings and Santiago Cordero on the opposite wing, with David Hawkshaw at No 13 having impressed off the bench last week, while Jack Carty continues at out-half.

In the forwards, Jack Aungier keeps his place at tighthead while loosehead Jordan Duggan and hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin start, and there’s a new-look second row of Darragh Murray and Oisín Dowling. Last year’s Connacht Player of the Year Shamus Hurley-Langton makes his first start of the campaign at openside flanker, with Josh Murphy on the opposite flank.

There are two further potential debutants on the bench, both of whom are Connacht natives in the Academy setup. Tighthead prop Fiachna Barrett from Geesala, Co Mayo is named in the matchday squad for the first time, as well as Galway native out-half Seán Naughton.

Also on the bench is Oisín McCormack who could feature for the first time since making his debut two years ago.

Advertisement

Connacht

15. Shane Jennings

14. Chay Mullins

13. David Hawkshaw

12. Cathal Forde

11. Santiago Cordero

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Jack Aungier

4. Darragh Murray

5. Oisín Dowling

6. Josh Murphy

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar

17. Temi Lasisi

18. Fiachna Barrett

19. David O’Connor

20. Oisín McCormack

21. Matthew Devine

22. Sean Naughton

23. Byron Ralston