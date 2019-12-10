Derry announce signing of ex-Pat's midfielder Conor Clifford

DERRY CITY HAVE strengthened their squad ahead of the 2020 League of Ireland season with the signing of midfielder Conor Clifford.

Clifford has spent the last year-and-a-half at Saint Patrick’s Athletic, having joined them from Limerick.

He had earlier spent some time with Dundalk, whom he joined after a promising career in England fell short of expectation.

He captained the Chelsea to the FA Youth Cup in 2010, and has been capped multiple times for Ireland at U17, U19, and U21 level.

Clifford adds to a squad that lost Greg Sloggett to Dundalk last month.