Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 8 September 2020
Irish U21 international earns contract extension at QPR

Conor Masterson has extended his stay at Loftus Road.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 11:32 AM
1 hour ago 2,101 Views No Comments
IRISH U21 INTERNATIONAL Conor Masterson has been given a new, two-year contract extension by Queens Park Rangers. 

Masterson, who turned 22 today, joined the club year ago following his release from Liverpool, and signed an initial two-year deal due to expire next year. Today’s contract extension keeps the centre-back tied to the London club until 2023. 

“This is a nice birthday present and I’m buzzing! I have enjoyed every moment at QPR, the opportunities I have had and I am grateful to be able to sign a new deal”, said Masterson. 

“At Liverpool I really enjoyed it and learned a lot but I needed to play first-team football and QPR gave me that opportunity.

“I was nervous at the time but I was excited as well to join QPR. I just wanted to get into it and I have always said that as soon as I got here, the welcome I had from the club was great. It was a good fit for me.” 

Masterson didn’t make a senior competitive appearance for Liverpool – though did make the bench for a Champions League semi-final against Roma – and made 13 appearances for QPR last season, scoring once. 

The Kildare native has also featured prominently for the Ireland U21s, winning 10 caps under Stephen Kenny in 2019.

