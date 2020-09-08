Irish U21 international earns contract extension at QPR

IRISH U21 INTERNATIONAL Conor Masterson has been given a new, two-year contract extension by Queens Park Rangers.
Masterson, who turned 22 today, joined the club year ago following his release from Liverpool, and signed an initial two-year deal due to expire next year. Today’s contract extension keeps the centre-back tied to the London club until 2023.
“This is a nice birthday present and I’m buzzing! I have enjoyed every moment at QPR, the opportunities I have had and I am grateful to be able to sign a new deal”, said Masterson.
“At Liverpool I really enjoyed it and learned a lot but I needed to play first-team football and QPR gave me that opportunity.
“I was nervous at the time but I was excited as well to join QPR. I just wanted to get into it and I have always said that as soon as I got here, the welcome I had from the club was great. It was a good fit for me.”
Masterson didn’t make a senior competitive appearance for Liverpool – though did make the bench for a Champions League semi-final against Roma – and made 13 appearances for QPR last season, scoring once.
The Kildare native has also featured prominently for the Ireland U21s, winning 10 caps under Stephen Kenny in 2019.
