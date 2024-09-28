Conor McKenna joins an exclusive club as Lions devour the Swans in AFL Grand Final

CONOR MCKENNA HAS BECOME just the second man to complete a unique sporting double, as his Brisbane Lions side won the Grand Final this morning at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In front of a crowd of 100,013, last year’s losing finalists simply hammered Sydney Swans and led 120-60 by the end of the final quarter.

It means that McKenna, who won the All Ireland title with Tyrone in 2021, joins Tadhg Kennelly of Kerry and Sydney Swans to have won both All Irelands and Premier titles.

McKenna’s own contribution was limited, as Lions coach Chris Fagan went with different options, but he made an appearance in the fourth quarter.

In a one-sided grand final, the underdog Lions took control in a dominant second quarter before running out with a 18.12 (120) to 9.6 (60) victory.

Callum Ah Chee and Kai Lohmann kicked four goals apiece for the Lions.

It was Brisbane’s first title since their famous hat-trick from 2001-03 and was redemption after they lost by four points to Collingwood last year.

Brisbane turned their season around after winning just two of their first seven matches.

“To play like this after what happened last year and at the start of the season … I’m lost for words,” said Lions star Lachie Neale, who finished with a game-high 34 possessions.

Sydney, who lost the 2022 grand final to Geelong, entered as favourites after finishing the regular season on top of the ladder.

The Swans kicked the opening two goals before the Lions steadied and led by eight points at quarter-time.

There were concerns that Brisbane might tire after needing big comebacks to pull out victories in their previous matches against Greater Western Sydney and Geelong.

But they were rampant in a blistering second quarter, kicking seven goals to one with forward Eric Hipwood nailing a miraculous shot deep in the right pocket.

The Lions led by 46 points at the main break and they cruised in the second-half.

It was a bitter disappointment for the Swans, who have lost four grand finals since winning in 2012.

From rugby heartland, it was the first time Sydney and Brisbane squared off in a decider.