Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 26 July, 2020
Brilliant run and solo from Conor McKenna a highlight in Essendon's win in AFL

McKenna helped his side defeat Adelaide Crows 62-59.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 26 Jul 2020, 2:05 PM
23 minutes ago 505 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5160136
Conor McKenna (file photo) in action for Essendon
Image: AAP/PA Images
Conor McKenna (file photo) in action for Essendon
Conor McKenna (file photo) in action for Essendon
Image: AAP/PA Images

TYRONE’S CONOR MCKENNA showcased his Gaelic football skills in AFL action again today as he helped Essendon Bombers to claim their 62-59 victory over Adelaide Crows in their Round 8 clash.

McKenna’s brilliant piece of play arrived in the third quarter when he accelerated clear, soloed to himself and provided the assist for team-mate Kyle Langford.

It’s not the first time that McKenna has produced a solo in AFL action, this dummy lighting up another game where he featured for Essendon against Adelaide in July 2019.

It’s good news for McKenna to be back in action after being at the centre of a controversial Covid-19 saga after he became the first AFL player to test positive for the virus.

He later tested negative on three occasions and had to serve a one-match suspension for breaching Covid-19 protocols. Fellow Irish player Zach Tuohy hit out at the treatment McKenna received, describing it as ‘a total farce’ and lending his support to the Eglish clubman.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Today’s victory sees Essendon jump to 5th in the AFL ladder with Port Adelaide leading the way just ahead of Brisbane Lions.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

