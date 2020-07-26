Brilliant run and solo from Conor McKenna a highlight in Essendon's win in AFL

TYRONE’S CONOR MCKENNA showcased his Gaelic football skills in AFL action again today as he helped Essendon Bombers to claim their 62-59 victory over Adelaide Crows in their Round 8 clash.

McKenna’s brilliant piece of play arrived in the third quarter when he accelerated clear, soloed to himself and provided the assist for team-mate Kyle Langford.

It’s not the first time that McKenna has produced a solo in AFL action, this dummy lighting up another game where he featured for Essendon against Adelaide in July 2019.

It’s good news for McKenna to be back in action after being at the centre of a controversial Covid-19 saga after he became the first AFL player to test positive for the virus.

He later tested negative on three occasions and had to serve a one-match suspension for breaching Covid-19 protocols. Fellow Irish player Zach Tuohy hit out at the treatment McKenna received, describing it as ‘a total farce’ and lending his support to the Eglish clubman.

Today’s victory sees Essendon jump to 5th in the AFL ladder with Port Adelaide leading the way just ahead of Brisbane Lions.

