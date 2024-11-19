The Racket, co-written by The 42’s Gavin Cooney, wins William Hill Sports Book of the Year

THE RACKET, BY Conor Niland and The 42′s Gavin Cooney, has won the prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year award.
The William Hill Sports Book of the Year is its 36th year, having began in 1989. It is described as the “richest, most prestigious literary sports book prize in the world,” with the prize worth £30,000.
The Racket becomes the first tennis book to clinch the prize and Niland and Cooney are the first authors from the Republic of Ireland to win since Paul Kimmage’s Rough Ridein 1990.
Niland’s autobiography describes the highs and lows of his career on the ATP Tour, revealing the hardships of the majority of players struggling to balance the books as they seek to breakthrough against the game’s best.
The Racket is an underdog story that lifts the lid on the perils of match-fixing and doping in tennis, while also sharing light-hearted tales of Niland’s seven years on the road.
The debut release from the 43-year-old was one of six books shortlisted for this year’s award, which was decided by a six-person judging panel and announced in central London this afternoon, with Niland beating off competition from the likes of double Olympic champion Kelly Holmes and Afghanistan women’s football captain Khalida Popal.
Niland’s memoir was crowned the winner by a judging panel comprised of chair Alyson Rudd, Clarke Carlisle, Gabby Logan, Dame Heather Rabbatts, Mark Lawson and Michelle Walder.
Rudd said: “This prize seeks to highlight the best in sports writing and there is no doubting the fact that Conor’s work is of the highest calibre, offering a fascinating insight into his career as a tennis professional.
“The book brings the reader into the world of elite sport, but also emphasises the relatable underdog story of an everyman fighting against the odds to fulfil their dreams.
“The panel wishes to praise all six nominated authors and another year of stunning releases, showcasing the rich diversity of perspectives and experiences.”
Niland said: “I accept this award with a lot of humility. The other shortlisted books are incredible stories so I feel very fortunate to have won and so grateful.
“This is all pretty improbable. My brother told me I would win the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award when he read this last Christmas, I took that with a pretty large pinch of salt, but he was right. It’s amazing.
“The pro tennis tour is a little bit of a misunderstood sport, we were able to show what the world is really like, for the guys a little bit further down the rankings.”
Niland was nominated alongside David Peace, who told the story of Manchester United in the months following the 1958 Munich air crash, in his book Munichs.
Double Olympic champion Kelly Holmes was also shortlisted with her autobiography Unique, as was former British champion swimmer Rebecca Achieng Ajulu-Bushell’s memoir These Heavy Black Bones.
Also included on this year’s shortlist was My Beautiful Sisters by Afghanistan women’s football captain Khalida Popal and When I Passed The Statue Of Liberty I Became Black – a posthumous memoir written by Britain’s first Black Olympic medallist Harry Edward, edited by Neil Duncanson.
