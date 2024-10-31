Conor Sweeney, former Tipperary captain and All-Star, retires

FORMER TIPPERARY CAPTAIN and All-Star Conor Sweeney has retired from inter-county football, aged 34.

The full-forward enjoyed his greatest success in 2020 when becoming the first Tipp man to lift the Munster SFC Cup in 85 years after beating Cork with a man-of-the-match performance.

His performances that year saw Sweeney follow Declan Browne and Michael Quinlivan by becoming Tipperary’s third football All-Star. He was also nominated in 2016 and ’21.

Tipperary’s Munster winning captain Conor Sweeney retires.



This point to draw 2020 Munster semi-final, a stunning kick. Hit 0-7 then in final win and got Allstar that season.



In 2016, he starred in the run to the All-Ireland semi-finals, scoring 2-2 in the quarter-final victory over Galway at Croke Park.

He was on the first Premier team to win the Munster U21 football title in 2010, the same year he made his senior debut.

The Ballyporeen clubman was also named in the Ireland squad to tour Australia in the 2017 International Rules Series.

His final years of inter-county football were disrupted by a cruciate injury sustained in January 2023.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“After 15 years playing senior football for Tipperary, I feel now is the right time to step away and retire from inter-county football,” said Sweeney in a statement.

“I feel truly honoured and privileged to have represented my county over the last number of years, and I have genuinely loved every minute of my time in the blue and gold (and green and white).

“Firstly, I would like to thank all the players whom I have had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room with, undoubtedly the most rewarding aspect of my time with Tipp. The friendships made and craic shared will stay with me forever.

“I have loved the opportunity to play alongside some of the best players Tipperary has had to offer over the last number of years. I would also like to thank all the various managers, coaches, and extended backroom staff whom I worked with since I started out in 2010. Your support was always greatly appreciated.”

He added: “Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge two people that are no longer with us, but whom had a massive impact on me throughout my career. The late Liam Kearns and Pat O’Callaghan.

“Liam, as everyone will know, was a previous manager and an excellent one at that, and Pat was the groundsman in Coolmore Morris Park since I started training there as a 16-year-old. Two people who are and will continue to be greatly missed by all who knew them.

“The journey I have had will be remembered for all the right reasons, we had some great days, but all good things must come to an end.

“I have been selfish for so long, and now it’s time to focus on other aspects of my life.

“I would like to wish Philly (Ryan) and all the team the very best in the future and I look forward to supporting the team from the stands. Up Tipp.”

Tipperary GAA thanked Sweeney for his “exceptional and unquestionable commitment to football in Tipperary, both on the field as a player and off it as one of the greatest ambassadors for football that this county has ever had”.