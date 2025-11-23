Argentina coach Contepomi calls Tom Curry a 'bully' after tunnel bust-up

ARGENTINA COACH FELIPE Contepomi labelled Tom Curry a “bully” after accusing the England forward of shoving and swearing at him during a tunnel bust-up following a 27-23 loss at Twickenham on Sunday.

The Pumas were furious with replacement forward Curry’s 76th-minute tackle on Juan Cruz Mallia which left the full-back with a suspected anterior cruciate ligament knee injury that forced him from the field and meant Argentina ended the match down to 14 men.

“I don’t know where to start with it,” Contepomi said of a challenge by the 27-year-old Curry that came just after Mallia’s clearing kick.

“I am not a good English speaker but I would call it reckless. We ended up playing with 14, they ended up with 15 and it was not even checked out (by the match officials).

“And Curry, let me say, it is not only that because probably it is part of his nature to bully people. But he came off in the tunnel and he gave me a little smack. I’m 48.”

Contepomi then clarified his remarks by saying: “Not a smack, a push, a hit here on the chest. So maybe it is his nature I don’t know.”

The Pumas boss, asked for more details about the tunnel incident, said: “I was standing there and he [Curry] was coming and wanted to say hi to one of our coaches, but we said no because we were upset.

“He was reckless and broke our player’s knee. I know it is rugby but if we don’t look after each other in rugby it could be dangerous. He was coming and said ‘mate you broke his knee’.”

Contepomi said Curry reacted to the challenge by swearing and “pushed me like that”.

“Maybe that is the way he is, I don’t know him. I am not happy with the situation, after breaking someone’s knee I think you need to be at least humble enough and respectful to say ‘sorry I did something wrong’ but he went the opposite.

“Maybe it is his way of being a bully.”

England coach Steve Borthwick, however, defended the Sale back-row by telling reporters: “I think that anybody in this room who has had any contact with Tom Curry knows there’s a character of a man. His character is impeccable. He’s a fantastic team man, a very respectful guy.

“I think Tom Curry’s character is unquestionable.”

The former England captain added: “I’m unaware of what happened in the tunnel, but post-game, on the pitch, emotions are always flying high.”

Victory was England’s third over the Pumas this year, following two Test wins in Argentina in July, and their 11th in a row against all opponents.

“We’re two sides which have a huge amount of respect for one another,” said Borthwick. “We’ve played them three times this year and we know a number of their players from the Premiership and beyond. I think all in all, it was a tough, tough, hard Test match.”

– © AFP 2025