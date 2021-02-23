BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 23 February 2021
Cork star O'Connor retires after 9 All-Ireland senior wins and 11 All-Star awards

Gemma O’Connor made her senior inter-county debut for Cork in 2002.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 8:35 PM
23 minutes ago 898 Views 0 Comments
CORK CAMOGIE STAR Gemma O’Connor has announced her retirement from the inter-county game.

gemma-oconnor Gemma O'Connor in action in the 2018 All-Ireland senior final. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

O’Connor is one of the most successful players in the sport having collected nine All-Ireland senior medals and has a record 11 All-Star awards.

The St Finbarr’s player confirmed her decision to the Evening Echo tonight that she was bringing a glittering playing career with Cork to a close. Her last appearance was in November’s All-Ireland semi-final loss against Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

O’Connor made her county senior debut in 2002 and celebrated the first of her All-Ireland triumphs that year before the last one arrived in 2018. Her run of All-Star recognition began in 2004, the start of six awards in a row, before the record-setting 11th was landed in 2018.

martin-obrien-and-gemma-oconnor Gemma O'Connor celbrates Cork's victory in 2018. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

